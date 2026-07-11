Chelsea agree to sell Garnacho at specific price as Man Utd learn how much they’ll receive

Alejandro Garnacho could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have set two asking prices for Alejandro Garnacho, with Manchester United now learning how much they’re in line to receive via their sell-on clause.

Man Utd and Chelsea came together in the market earlier this week when ironing out Andrey Santos’ transfer to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian passed a medical on Thursday and put pen to paper on his Man Utd contract on Friday. Chelsea are receiving £48m plus £2m in add-ons through the deal.

Another piece of business between the two clubs is back in the spotlight, with Man Utd’s 10 percent sell-on clause in the contract of Alejandro Garnacho highly relevant.

United made sure to insert that clause when selling Garnacho to the Blues for £40m last summer. And after just a single season in west London, Chelsea have made the decision to sever ties.

Garnacho is up for sale, and according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina international is ready to admit defeat on his Chelsea career and move on.

What’s more, when reporting on X, Romano revealed the two asking prices Chelsea have set depending on whether the bidding club are from England or overseas.

READ NEXT: Chelsea could hijack next Man Utd midfield signing as Alonso eyes two deals worth €95m

Chelsea set Alejandro Garnacho sale prices

‘Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs,’ insisted Romano.

‘#CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos.’

The trusted reporter had stated earlier on Saturday: ‘Alejandro Garnacho, also open to leaving Chelsea as club prepares to sell him in case of permanent deal proposal.

‘AS Roma want Garnacho but on initial loan, Chelsea insist on permanent to open doors. Garnacho would be keen on Roma move.’

DON’T MISS: Strong Man Utd bid emerges for next midfield signing as Newcastle swoop on Ederson

How much Man Utd will bank / Where Garnacho could go

As such, if Chelsea were to sell to Roma and bank their full asking price, Man Utd would receive 10 percent of €50m / £42.6m, which is £4.26m at current exchange rate.

If the Blues find a buyer from within the Premier League and sell for the full £45m, Man Utd would collect £4.5m.

As Romano mentioned, Roma are showing interest in the winger, while our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Napoli being a contender.

Napoli are the side who tried and failed to sign Garnacho in January of 2025 while he was on Man Utd’s books.

At that time, Napoli were reportedly prepared to pay around £40m, according to the BBC. If still willing to go that high, they’d not be far off the number Chelsea are prepared to sell to overseas sides for right now (€50m / £42.6m).