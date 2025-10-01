Chelsea ‘agree’ to swap record signing for Real Madrid star as they hijack shock £70m Man Utd deal

Chelsea have ‘agreed’ a deal to swap Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in a blow to Man Utd, according to reports.

The Blues invested heavily in new players in the summer with Transfermarkt insisting the west London club spent €339.15m on new players.

Clearlake Capital, who bought the club from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, have invested some big sums in new players with Chelsea spending €121m (£106.8m) on Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup over the summer but Enzo Maresca’s side have not made a great start to the new Premier League season with the Blues picking up just eight points from their opening six fixtures.

Maresca’s men beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night but before that game they had only won one of their previous five matches in all competitions, which was a League Cup win over Lincoln City.

And Chelsea will continue to attempt to improve their squad with Spanish website Defensa Central claiming that they are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Valverde.

READ: Maresca sack? Current Premier League bosses dominate next Chelsea manager contenders

The Premier League side have ‘agreed to a swap deal’ involving their record signing Fernandez and Uruguay international Valverde at Real Madrid.

Valverde addressed reports of a rift between him and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso on Wednesday after claims he refused to play at right-back.

The midfielder wrote on social media: “I’ve read several articles that damage my reputation. I know I’ve had some bad games, I’m aware of that. I don’t hide and I face criticism frankly.

“I’m really sad. They can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play. I’ve given everything and more for this club; I’ve played through fractures and injuries, and I’ve never complained or asked for a break.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 New Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho breaks silence on Ruben Amorim treatment at Man Utd

👉 Performance AND result matter for Chelsea, Maresca, as Pedro proves Blues can* win with 10 players

👉 Cole picks out ‘best player by a mile’ for Chelsea as ‘unsung hero’ stars vs Mourinho’s Benfica



“I have a good relationship with the coach, which gives me enough confidence to tell him what position I prefer on the pitch, but I always, always made it clear to him that I am available to perform anywhere, on any trip and in any match.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this club and I’ll continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I don’t play the way I’d like. I swear on my pride that I’ll never give up and I’ll fight until the end, playing wherever I’m needed.”

Defensa Central adds on a potential transfer to Chelsea: ‘As of today, no one at Real Madrid is considering selling Fede Valverde . He’s the team’s vice-captain and a player who has been undisputed in recent years. It’s always been noticeable when the Uruguayan isn’t on the pitch, as he’s always involved in defense and attack and always keeps an eye on his teammates.

‘The player isn’t considering leaving the club anytime soon either. He’s very happy in Madrid and at the best club in the world. He’s always dreamed of playing a very important role on the team and is very close to fulfilling another of his dreams: being the captain. When Dani Carvajal retires or goes to another club, the Uruguayan will take over the armband whenever he plays.’

That could also end hopes that Man Utd had of luring him to the Premier League with the Red Devils reportedly preparing an €80m (£70m) offer for the Uruguayan in January.