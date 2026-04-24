Valentin Barco’s ‘agreed’ move to Chelsea is reportedly in doubt, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on their manager search.

After an embarrassing run of five straight defeats, Chelsea had no option but to rip up their long-term plans for Liam Rosenior, who was sacked following Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss against Brighton.

Now, for the second time this season, Calum McFarlane has stepped up from the academy to become Chelsea’s interim manager and he will lead the team for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

Rosenior was doomed from the start after making a big step up to Chelsea from BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, and Barco, who worked with the sacked head coach at the French club, could now miss out on a move to Stamford Bridge.

READ: Rosenior ‘red herring’ raised while Arsenal ‘cheats’ engage in ‘beautiful’ bottling



Earlier this month, Romano revealed Barco has an ‘agreement’ with Chelsea ahead of a summer move.

Romano said on X: “Valentin Barco has said yes to Chelsea move, personal terms agreed ahead of potential summer transfer.

“Colo Barco wants Chelsea and it’s all set on player side. Up to Chelsea if/when to proceed, in total control of the deal being at Strasbourg.”

Now, though, BolaVIP are reporting that Barco’s proposed arrival at Chelsea is ‘uncertain’ following Rosenior’s exit, with their next permanent boss expected to have the final say on his transfer.

Romano rules out two replacements for Rosenior

And their next permanent manager won’t be Edin Terzic or Enzo Maresca, with Romano confirming that they have other plans for their next jobs.

“Another important update concerns Edin Terzic. He has a verbal agreement in place to become the next head coach of Athletic Club Bilbao,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“There have been links with the Chelsea job, but my understanding is that this is not an active possibility at this stage.

“Chelsea are aware of the agreement between Terzic and Athletic Bilbao, and he is not currently in their plans.”

And Romano has also confirmed that Enzo Maresca (unsurprisingly) will not be returning to Chelsea.

Romano added: “Many are still asking about Enzo Maresca. I maintain my position on this situation. Maresca will not return to Chelsea. It is not a possibility.

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“Instead, he is the candidate identified by Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola in the future.

“Whether that happens this summer or next summer remains to be seen. Internally, Manchester City believe Maresca is the ideal successor.

“There are links with other managers, including Vincent Kompany and various Spanish coaches, but Maresca remains the leading candidate. There is nothing signed or finalised yet, but he is a serious option for the future.”