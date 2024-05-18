According to reports, Chelsea have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian ahead of next season.

The 17-year-old has been on Chelsea‘s radar for several years and they are now pretty close to finalising a deal to secure his services.

Chelsea ‘reach a verbal agreement’…

The Blues have invested over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover of the Premier League giants in 2022.

The new regime has focused on signing up-and-coming talents who have room to grow and the potential signing of Estevao fits into their recruitment model.

The winger has already made 15 appearances for Palmeiras and has been capped several times for Brazil at U17 level.

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Palmeiras for Estevao.

‘The Premier League club will pay €34million up front for the 17-year-old winger with another €23m tied to performance-based incentives at both his current club and his new one. ‘He will move to Stamford Bridge officially in 2025 when he turns 18 and sign what is expected to be at least a seven-year contract.’

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is likely to still be in charge next season as their form has picked up in recent weeks, but he has admitted that he feared for his job after their game against Wolves.

“I think after Wolves,” Pochettino admitted.

“It was a tough moment that defeat at home. In this moment, when you are a coaching staff you feel the loneliness.

“You feel like everyone is seeing you like you’re guilty of something that you don’t know.

“We felt the loneliness. We were alone after the game, waiting. I think we spent two hours (in the stadium). That was the longest time after a game that we were there, looking between us in a very small room.

“We were more sad than thinking we would be sacked. It was an unfair situation. It was a situation we didn’t deserve.”

He continued: “It’s important to have the backing of the owners. They are the bosses. Because it’s the best for the club and for the players and fans. We know very well that coaches, we are judged on results in a very short period.

“Football is a very dynamic sport, anything can change. But we are working to plan the strategy for summer and pre-season, then to start (next) season in the best condition.

“The way we are finishing the season, I am happy. To finish in this way gives us the hope to start strong next season, with the capacity from the beginning of the season to have the possibility to fight for big things.”