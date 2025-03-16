Chelsea make ‘almost irresistible offer’ to sign Barcelona star as Boehly ‘returns with greater force’
According to reports, Chelsea have ‘returned with greater force’ to sign FC Barcelona starlet Marc Casado after they failed to land him in January.
The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is enjoying a breakout season for Barcelona, making 35 appearances in all competitions.
Casado also has seven goal involvements this season, but he’s slipped in the pecking order in recent weeks as Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong has returned to prominence after missing the start of the campaign with an ankle injury.
Barcelona have Casado under contract until 2028, but his current situation has alerted clubs across Europe and Chelsea are among the sides linked with the talented midfielder.
Chelsea are already making moves ahead of this summer’s transfer window as they are close to finalising a double deal to sign two of Sporting Lisbon’s most talented youngsters.
The Blues have invested heavily on young starlets in recent windows to move clear as the leaders of our Premier League net spend table, and they are continuing with this transfer strategy ahead of next season.
Casado would fit the Chelsea mould and a report in Spain claims he has ‘two almost irresistible offers’ to leave Barcelona this summer. One tabled bid is from the Blues, while the other is from an unnamed Serie A club.
It is noted that his emergence has been a ‘surprise’ at Barcelona, but De Jong’s return has ‘radically changed his situation’ with ‘doubts about his future are beginning to arise among those close to him’.
Regarding Chelsea’s stance after they had an ‘offer rejected’ in January, the report adds.
‘One of the clubs that has most insisted on signing Marc Casado is Chelsea. The London team already tried to sign him in the winter market, but the midfielder rejected the offer because he wanted to continue growing at Barcelona.
‘Now, with Enzo Maresca as coach of the Blues, Chelsea returns to the charge with greater force. Maresca is a great admirer of the young midfielder and believes that his profile would fit perfectly with his idea of play.
‘In addition, Chelsea is willing to offer him a very tempting contract, both financially and in terms of his role in the team.
‘In addition to Chelsea, an Italian club has also shown serious interest in Casado. Although the name of the team has not been revealed, it is known that they are willing to offer him an important role in their project and a lucrative contract.
‘This offer, added to Chelsea’s, puts Barça in a difficult situation, as Casado could be tempted to accept an exit if he does not receive playing time in the coming months.’