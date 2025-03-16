According to reports, Chelsea have ‘returned with greater force’ to sign FC Barcelona starlet Marc Casado after they failed to land him in January.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is enjoying a breakout season for Barcelona, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Casado also has seven goal involvements this season, but he’s slipped in the pecking order in recent weeks as Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong has returned to prominence after missing the start of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Barcelona have Casado under contract until 2028, but his current situation has alerted clubs across Europe and Chelsea are among the sides linked with the talented midfielder.

Chelsea are already making moves ahead of this summer’s transfer window as they are close to finalising a double deal to sign two of Sporting Lisbon’s most talented youngsters.

The Blues have invested heavily on young starlets in recent windows to move clear as the leaders of our Premier League net spend table, and they are continuing with this transfer strategy ahead of next season.

Casado would fit the Chelsea mould and a report in Spain claims he has ‘two almost irresistible offers’ to leave Barcelona this summer. One tabled bid is from the Blues, while the other is from an unnamed Serie A club.

It is noted that his emergence has been a ‘surprise’ at Barcelona, but De Jong’s return has ‘radically changed his situation’ with ‘doubts about his future are beginning to arise among those close to him’.

Regarding Chelsea’s stance after they had an ‘offer rejected’ in January, the report adds.