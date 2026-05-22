Incoming Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has decided to ‘block’ his fourth summer transfer exit but he could be powerless to stop Enzo Fernandez’s departure, according to reports.

The Blues revealed over the weekend that Alonso will be the new Chelsea head coach from July 1 after signing a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this season, had long been linked with a move back to Liverpool, if they sacked Arne Slot, however Chelsea swooped in first to secure the Spaniard’s services.

On his appointment, Alonso commented: “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

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There have already been many rumours around who Chelsea could sign in the summer to appease Alonso with the Blues putting together an extremely young squad.

And reports in Spain are claiming that Alonso has put a ‘block’ on a potential deal that would see Marc Cucurella leave Stamford Bridge to join Barcelona for €50m.

The report adds: ‘The Basque coach believes it is essential to strengthen the squad with several new faces, in addition to retaining the key figures in the dressing room. In other words, he will not allow the departure of stars like Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, or Joao Pedro , who have been the subject of much recent speculation. Marc Cucurella’s name must also be included on this list.’

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‘The Tolosa manager considers the left-back indispensable, a key player since his arrival at the Blues, and one of the best in the world in his position. There has been persistent talk of a possible return to Barça this summer, given that Joan Laporta and Deco are not satisfied with Alejandro Balde’s performance and are considering letting him go should they receive a reasonable offer.’

Alonso has placed ‘the non-transferable sign’ on Cucurella with a potential transfer deal to Barcelona potentially bringing in approximately €50m (£43m).

But Fernandez is likely to depart Chelsea with the Independent reporting that there is ‘an increasing belief that Fernandez will now leave Stamford Bridge, after a hugely difficult season that saw him dropped by manager Leroy Rosenior during his brief reign.’

The report adds: ‘Despite a softening of all positions once Calum McFarlane was installed as interim, issues have lingered and a sense it would be best for all parties to make a change. Chelsea would just be unlikely to recoup the £100m-plus paid for the 25-year-old, although they are aware that Madrid are in immediate need of a proper central midfielder.’

Is Xabi Alonso essentially another sporting director at Chelsea?

And Alonso is set to have more power than previous managers at Chelsea with the Spaniard effectively going in as a sporting director, according to journalist Matt Law.

Speaking on the London is Blue Podcast this week, Law said: “I’d never had it explained to me before in terms of any of the other head coaches in the Blueco era. Xabi Alonso is basically now part of this football leadership team. You know, we call them the five sporting directors.”

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