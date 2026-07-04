Alonso ‘convinces’ dream Man Utd target to sign for Chelsea in huge Carrick blow

New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has managed to convince top Man Utd target Aurelien Tchouameni to sign for the Blues, according to reports.

Many of the top sides in the Premier League are looking for a top midfielder this summer with Man City and Tottenham already signing three of them.

The Citizens have got a deal for Elliot Anderson over the line from Nottingham Forest, while Spurs have confirmed a deal for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali is set to complete a move soon from Newcastle.

They were all targets for Man Utd but ultimately the trio proved to be beyond what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were prepared to pay.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Real Madrid star Tchouameni and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott were the next two on their list of targets.

There have been claims that France international Tchouameni is their ‘dream’ target this summer as they look to bring in up to three midfielders.

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Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing Enzo Fernandez this summer with reports claiming Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid have all been showing interest.

And now reports in Spain are insisting that Alonso ‘has convinced’ Tchouameni ‘to swap Real Madrid for Chelsea’ this summer with the new Blues head coach ‘taking advantage of the doubts surrounding Real Madrid and the delicate crisis in the dressing room, where the atmosphere is far from ideal.’

The report adds: ‘It’s no secret that the Frenchman was one of Xabi Alonso’s biggest supporters and was very upset when his dismissal was announced.

‘Now, Tchouaméni could choose to accept the proposal from the Tolosa manager and join him in his new adventure at Chelsea.’

Tchouameni, who’s ‘no longer happy’ at Real Madrid, is ‘very convinced about the idea of ​​trying his luck in the Premier League’ and now the midfielder is ‘waiting for Todd Boehly to make a first formal offer to bring him to Stamford Bridge.’

Ferdinand: I think Man Utd are holding up their money

Rio Ferdinand reckons Man Utd are “holding the money back” to sign Tchouameni this summer after missing out on a deal for West Ham midfielder Fernandes.

READ: Jacobs reveals Man Utd ‘terms agreed’ with midfielder but INEOS ‘want to pay less than’ £75m

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I’ve woke up to the news that Fernandes from West Ham could be going to Spurs, 80, 80 million, huge money, it’s thrown me.

“I think Manchester United and Arsenal have made it very clear, they have a stance in this window, they’re not going to overpay for people who they don’t feel they should.

“You know what, I’m going to put my neck on the line, I think Man United are holding up their money, they’re holding the money back for one man and that’s Tchouameni.

“If he becomes available in this market, Man United are not going to miss, they can’t afford to miss that one.

“They may let another couple slip through the bag if the price isn’t right.”

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