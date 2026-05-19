Xabi Alonso will be the new Chelsea manager.

Xabi Alonso reportedly knows his first three transfer targets at Chelsea after being appointed on a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The former Bayer Leverkusen head coach will officially start his role on July 1 with Chelsea confirming his arrival on Sunday.

A statement read: ‘Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the men’s team.

‘The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four‑year contract at Stamford Bridge.

‘One of the most respected figures in the modern game, Alonso arrives at Chelsea having already experienced coaching at the highest level of European football with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German club to the first league title in their history.

‘His appointment reflects the Club’s belief in his broad set of experiences, coaching quality and game model, leadership attributes, character and integrity, which were key to the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey.

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‘He is regarded not only as an outstanding football coach, but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving the team.’

Alonso said of his appointment: “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

And Caught Offside are claiming that the Spaniard already knows his first three signings with the ex-Liverpool midfielder looking to sign an elite number nine, an experienced goalkeeper and a ball-playing centre-back.

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Alonso’s ‘biggest priority is believed to be a new striker’ with Chelsea’s ‘top target’ understood to be Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen.

The report adds: ‘Osimhen would give Chelsea something they have missed for years: chaos, aggression, penalty-box movement and guaranteed fear factor. He is not just a finisher.

‘If Alonso wants Chelsea to become a serious title challenger again, signing a striker of that level would be a huge statement.’

The goalkeeping situation is ‘another major area to watch’ with Chelsea understood to be interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Ivory Coast international Ousmane Diomande, who plays as a centre-back for Sporting CP, ‘is being targeted as he would suit a possession-based system because of his strength, athleticism and comfort on the ball’.

The signings of Maignan and Osimhen would move away from Chelsea’s current transfer policy of signing younger players but it would provide much-needed experience.

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