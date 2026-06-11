Chelsea star has ‘already agreed to join’ Euro giants after £86m ‘offer’ is made

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has ‘already agreed’ to join Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues have been in terrible form in the season just gone with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both sacked on the way to Chelsea finishing tenth,

Chelsea will start next season with Xabi Alonso in charge but without any European football, which could impact their ability to sign a greater calibre of player.

There have been rumours that Alonso could face a battle to keep some of his best players too, although Chelsea have selected seven ‘untouchables’ this summer.

Pedro was selected as one of those ‘untouchables’ despite Spanish newspaper AS now revealing that the Brazil international has ‘already agreed to join’ Barcelona.

AS wrote: ‘Barcelona, ​​for their part, have no intention of budging from the €100 million offer for Julián Álvarez. So much so that they are already considering João Pedro as an alternative, a player who had already agreed to join the Catalan club.

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‘Nor have those at the Camp Nou taken notice, leading many to believe it’s a publicity stunt by Real Madrid.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Chelsea have already made it clear to Barcelona that Pedro is a “crucial part of the project”.

Romano said about Pedro on his YouTube channel: “I told you already. Deco really wanted to sign Joao Pedro when he was at Brighton, but that was not possible, and Chelsea were very good, smart and fast to sign Joao Pedro, but what I can tell you is that, at the moment, Chelsea stance remains, ‘We want to keep Joao Pedro’.

“Chelsea message remains Joao Pedro is a crucial part of the project.

“So, that’s the stance of Chelsea, and you can imagine, after a tough season, without European football and with a new coach, an ambitious coach like Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have all the intention to keep the player at the club.

“So, it’s going to be difficult for Barcelona to break this wall for Joao Pedro.

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“Any news or changes, we will let you know.”

Another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, has revealed that Chelsea will not be selling Pedro to Barcelona or any club, even if they offered a world-record sum of money.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Although Barcelona’s interest in Joao Pedro is genuine, and some exploratory talks have taken place, Chelsea are not prepared to sell.

“There is no price that will change the club’s stance this summer, even a world-record bid.”

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