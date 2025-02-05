Chelsea forward ‘already earmarked’ for summer sale with clubs ‘definitely interested’

Christopher Nkunku will be sold by Chelsea in the summer

Chelsea have reportedly ‘already earmarked’ Christopher Nkunku for a summer sale, with clubs ‘definitely interested’ despite the forward being too expensive for some in January.

Nkunku has played just 448 minutes in the Premier League this season, He’s started just three games, and has instead been much more active in the UEFA Conference League, where a lot of the fringe players have had to settle for Blues minutes.

Reports have suggested that he is not happy with not playing, and would welcome a move away from Stamford Bridge.

In January, Nkunku was linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham, but despite the suggestion United could have beaten the deadline to sign him, he did not move on from Chelsea.

As per Football Insider, the Blues were demanding between £60-70million for the Frenchman to leave in January, and that priced interested sides such as United and Bayern Munich out of a deal.

It’s not clear if the same figures will be demanded in the summer, but the report states Nkunku is ‘already earmarked’ for sale then.

Even if he is still going for a high sum, the report states clubs are ‘definitely interested’ in the forward.

It is not made clear if the same clubs who wanted him in January will remain keen on him for the summer, but there is interest nonetheless.

It would seem Chelsea’s view won’t change in the coming months, but with Joao Felix moving away on loan, there should at least be more opportunities for Nkunku than there have been so far.

That said, it will be difficult for anybody to have the same sort of impact as Cole Palmer, who is the top goalscorer at the Blues this season, and operates in the same area as the Frenchman.

