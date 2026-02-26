Liam Rosenior has shown his ‘angry side’ in the Chelsea dressing room in response to the frustrating draws with Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League, and while the Blues boss refuses to “throw players under the bus”, one reporter has looked to do that for him.

Rosenior got off to a brilliant start at Chelsea after replacing Enzo Maresca at the helm last month and remains unbeaten in the Premier League. But after four wins on the bounce at the start of his tenure, the Blues’ push for Champions League qualification has been hampered by disappointing draws to Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea let a two-goal lead slip against Daniel Farke’s side and Burnley also came from behind to claim a point after Wesley Fofana became the sixth Blues player to be shown a red card.

That’s more dismissals than any other Premier League side and Chelsea have also dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, more than all but West Ham (20), and a whopping 17 of those have been lost at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior voiced his frustration at his side “setting fire to points” after the draw with Burnley on Saturday.

“What has happened with me is we have set fire to four points from two home games, which anyone watching the game, it’s not good enough for a club of this level,” he said.

“It’s not good enough for me to come and say we were the better team. We need to be the better team in every game. We need to win games of football. And I know what the answer is, and we will address it in the week. There’s an inquest after every game, whether we win or lose. But I’m learning about the players.”

The Daily Mail claim that although Rosenior said after the draw with Leeds that he remained calm in the dressing room ‘one source who was there said he did indeed show his angry side’.

There was ‘further frustration’ after more dropped points against Burnley and while Maresca often hinted at the lack of experience as an excuse for such results, Rosenior ‘doesn’t want that used as justification’.

Rosenior is said to have held several team meetings in the last couple of weeks in which the ‘focus’ has been on why they continue to drop points from winning positions.

It’s claimed ‘there will be no player backlash to any anger shown by Rosenior’ as the players ‘share the same frustration’ as their manager.

Asked how Zian Flemming was allowed to score the equaliser with a free header from James Ward-Prowse’s corner on Sunday, Rosenior said one of his players failed to mark him despite instructions to do so, though refused to name that culprit.

He added: “There was a player who…I’m not here to throw players under the bus, I will always protect my players, but I will deal with it in the week. There was a player we assigned that duty who marked the wrong player.”

The Daily Mail have looked to pin the blame on Andrey Santos though after noting that from the next corner the Brazilian was the Blues player marking Flemming.