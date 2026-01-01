Chelsea announce Enzo Maresca departure with Gareth Southgate option ‘gaining traction’

Chelsea have have officially announced that they have ‘parted company’ with head coach Enzo Maresca as the search begins for a new manager.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 against Bournemouth on Tuesday with Maresca’s side dropping 15 points behind leaders Arsenal, although Chelsea were never expected to challenge for the title this season.

Maresca did not attend a post-match press conference with speculation that he was ill – but journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that he is considering his options at the Premier League club and “was not sick”.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Enzo Maresca was not sick post-Bournemouth. Understand he chose not to attend the post-match press conference because he is in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club.

“Understand Maresca continues to be frustrated by aspects of the Chelsea project affecting his independence to make decisions and strategic elements don’t always align with how he wants to manage the team.

“This led to his post-Everton comments, which had been brewing for some time.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool should sell Gyokeres, Isak after Spurs ‘agreement’ as £360m quintet ripe to be sold

“Maresca had said publicly he loves Chelsea as a club and its fanbase and relishes the pressure of delivering results, but my understanding is he is struggling to work within certain conditions.”

And Chelsea officially announced his departure from Stamford Bridge on Thursday with multiple reports predicting his exit overnight.

The Blues wrote in their official statement: ‘Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

‘During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

‘With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

‘We wish Enzo well for the future.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea: ‘All signs point towards Maresca’s departure’ as owners ‘speaking to’ possible new manager

* Real Madrid respond to Chelsea ‘offer’ with ‘demand’ for Vinicius Jr set as they ‘want swap deal’

* Premier League managers of 2025 as Mikel Arteta nudged up one place

The I Paper revealed earlier on Thursday that former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior is one of the early frontrunners to replace Maresca after his impressive work at French side Strasbourg.

And reports in Spain, from the less reliable Fichajes, have claimed that ‘the option of Gareth Southgate is gaining traction’ amongst the Chelsea hierarchy.

Southgate ‘generates the most consensus’ within the Chelsea board and the report adds: ‘Southgate is seen as a manager capable of handling media pressure and maintaining stability in complex environments. His knowledge of English football, the local dressing room, and the idiosyncrasies of the Premier League clearly work in his favor compared to other candidates.’

The report continues: ‘Beyond the footballing debate, Southgate’s appointment fits perfectly with Chelsea’s current institutional situation. The club needs calm, leadership, and a figure with sufficient authority to steer a project that has undergone too many changes in a short period. In that sense, the English manager represents a commitment to stability.’