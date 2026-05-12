Chelsea have been backed to make a move for Fulham head coach Marco Silva as an alternative to Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola.

The Blues are in the process of appointing a new head coach following the exit of Liam Rosenior last month.

Chelsea cannot afford to get this appointment wrong as a huge rebuild is required following an embarrassing 2025/26 campaign, and they are linked with a host of potential replacements.

It was initially reported that Bournemouth boss Iraola, who will become a free agent next month, was the leading candidate to join Chelsea, but David Ornstein reported on Monday evening that they have made a move for Alonso.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Chelsea exploring deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as next head coach. 44yo former #RMFC boss understood to be open to possibility, although nothing decided yet as process continues. Andoni Iraola also strong contender ahead of departing.’

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Iraola ‘meeting’ held but Chelsea told to appoint an alternative…

As mentioned, Iraola is another candidate, and they may have to go for him after Alonso reportedly decided on his preferred next move.

And a report from The Sun claims Chelsea have held a ‘meeting’ with Iraola’s representatives over a move to Stamford Bridge.

The report reveals: ‘The Blues, who sacked Liam Rosenior last month, have identified Iraola and former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as leading candidates.

‘Iraola and Alonso are represented by the same agency, with Chelsea having approached both coaches to express their interest.’

Silva, who is also due to become a free agent next move, has been mooted as a left-field candidate for Chelsea, and former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has explainaed why he would be “perfect” for Chelsea.

“I actually said this exactly, and I was getting Chelsea fans saying, ‘How dare you!'” Agbonlahor responded to Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT after Silva’s move to Chelsea was suggested.

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“I’m saying to myself, ‘Marco Silva is the perfect character that these big time Charlies at Chelsea need’.

“The way they’ve got rid of Rosenior, they’ll do it to a soft manager that comes in. They need a hard hitting manager.

“Marco Silva doesn’t take any nonsense, Jeff. We’ve seen him on the sidelines, similar to Antonio Conte’s sort of style.

“He will go into that football club Chelsea in pre-season, sort them out. [He will work out] who’s on side, who’s going to work hard, who’s going to follow runners, who’s going to run?”

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He continued: “How many games this season have Chelsea been outrun? That’s incredible. That’s the most embarrassing stat for a manager, if your team isn’t running.

“When I was finishing football, Jeff, players were being played because they could run more than players that are probably technically better.

“So to see that from Chelsea, they need a hard manager like Marco Silva going in there.”