Chelsea have reportedly decided whether to appoint former Barcelona boss Xavi after he received an ‘approach’ from BlueCo.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new permanent head coach following the dismissal of former boss Liam Rosenior.

Calum McFarlane has once again stepped up from the academy to become their interim boss until the summer, but he will inevitably be replaced by a more established replacement ahead of next season.

Chelsea are towards the end of another incredibly disappointing season and face missing out on European qualification, though it remains to be seen whether this will impact their ability to attract managers and/or players to the club ahead of next season.

They are already linked with several potential replacements, including Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva and Cesc Fabregas.

Now, though, it has emerged that ex-Barcelona boss Xavi has been considered by Chelsea.

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Xavi is in the top three of our ranking of the top ten available managers in the world at the moment, and he has also been linked with Manchester United in recent years.

He has been out of management since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is reporting that he is a ‘target’ for Chelsea.

Delaney has also broken down why Xavi is on Chelsea’s radar. The report explains:

‘The feeling is that the club have made significant progress in instilling a football identity that is now visible in the academy right down through the age groups, and that one of the values of Enzo Maresca was that his teams typified this approach. ‘Chelsea consequently want to persevere with a coach of similar principles, which is how Xavi has come into a conversation that also includes Xabi Alonso, Porto’s Franceso Farioli and Cesc Fabregas. Fabregas, however, is not expected to leave Como this summer.’

READ MORE: Who will be Chelsea manager next season? Three names emerge



But Xavi might not join Chelsea…

However, a follow-up report from talkSPORT claims Chelsea have ‘made an approach’ for Xavi, though they will not step up their interest as they consider ‘three huge names’.

The report explains:

‘Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Xabi Alonso are among the candidates for the vacant role at Stamford Bridge. ‘The former Barca player and manager would also be open to a move to England. But talkSPORT understands Chelsea no longer consider Xavi a contender and they are currently prioritising other candidates as they weigh up several options over a thorough recruitment process.’

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