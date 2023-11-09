According to reports, Chelsea have ‘climbed above’ Arsenal in the race to sign England international Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Toney is currently out of action as a result of a betting ban but he is back in training for Brentford before he is free to return at the start of January.

His season was cut short in 2022/23 as a result of this ban but he still managed to score 20 goals in 33 Premier League games for Brentford.

The forward was one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season and he may have already played his last game for Brentford as he is attracting interest from several clubs.

Chelsea and Arsenal appear to be most interested in Toney as they are expected to pursue a new striker during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Football Insider are now reporting that Chelsea are ‘really keen to land’ Toney and they have ‘climbed above’ Arsenal, who are ‘not keen to pay over the odds’. The report explains.

‘Football Insider revealed on Tuesday (7 November) that the Blues are set to go head-to-head with Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United for the 27-year-old’s signature in 2024. ‘It is believed Mauricio Pochettino’s free-spending side could have the upper hand in any potential race – with the Gunners not keen to pay over the odds for Toney if they feel the deal isn’t right. ‘There will likely be interest in the Brentford man in January – but a deal is believed to be hard to do with the Bees set to hold out for a fee of more than £70million.’

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd on another bargain hunt as Liverpool, Chelsea eye Spain starlet

Brentford have reportedly indicated that Toney is valued at £100m but former Premier League defender Glen Johnson believes this fee is “too much for him”.

“It’s probably a case that that’s what they’re hoping for, opposed to what they’ll actually get for Ivan. Brentford know that they’re only going to get one chance to sell Ivan Toney and they will want to receive as much as they possibly can for him,” Johnson told Betfred.

“I don’t think his price will drop too much because of the ban because it’s not as if Ivan’s been injured for the past six months. If it was an injury we were talking about, then Brentford surely couldn’t demand such a fee for Ivan. Once Ivan is match fit, then there will be no problems going forward but I still believe that £80 million to £100 million is too much for him anyway.

“I believe Chelsea need him more and he would suit the way they play. Chelsea are clearly planning for the future and they’re continuing to build, but Arsenal are competing right now so it all depends on who Ivan believes will be competing for trophies more in the next five years.”

FEATURE: Spurs trio, City duo, Liverpool and Arsenal new boys in Prem’s best new signing XI