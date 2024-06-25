According to reports, Chelsea and Arsenal have been provided a boost as Napoli have slashed their asking price for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the best strikers playing in Europe over the past couple of seasons.

Osimhen was heavily linked with a move elsewhere after he scored 26 goals in 32 games to help Napoli win the Serie A title in 2022/23

He did not get a transfer as Napoli priced him out of a move and last season he extended his contract until 2026.

The 2023/24 campaign was poor from Napoli’s perspective, but Osimhen still impressed as he grabbed 15 goals in his 25 Serie A appearances.

At the start of this year, Osimhen revealed his desire to leave Napoli this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

He said: “At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I’ve started, I’ve been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me.

“Even though when I started it, it didn’t go as well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.”

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the market for a new forward this summer and are known to be admirers of Osimhen, but his huge release clause – which is believed to be worth over £120m – is proving to be an obstacle.

PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER FEATURES ON F365…

👉 FFP ‘swap deals’: How Chelsea, Villa, Everton, Newcastle are using PSR loophole before June 30

👉 The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2024 summer transfer window

👉 Rashford to PSG, Ferguson leaves Brighton: Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club

However, according to reports in Italy, Napoli have been forced to slash their asking price for Osimhen.

It is noted that Napoli had initially wanted 150 million euros (£126m) for Osimhen, but Chelsea ‘never started negotiations’ and ‘at present, there are no concrete offers’ for the forward.

This has pushed Napoli to have a re-think, with the report claiming they are ‘willing to evaluate possible offers of 100 million euros’.

A swap deal between Chelsea and Napoli could potentially be negotiated as new boss Antonio Conte ‘only’ wants Romelu Lukaku.

The report adds: ‘In Conte’s mind there is always only Lukaku. The coach still wants his pupil to entrust him with the keys to the attack. A desire that risks remaining unfulfilled because, without the sale of Osimhen, the club will not try to sign the Belgian striker.’

READ NEXT: How did England go from ‘outstanding’ midfield three to Conor sodding Gallagher in 18 months?

