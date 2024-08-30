‘Cheap’ PL striker ‘more likely to join Chelsea than Arsenal’ as Blues sell 25-minute man for €21m

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be set for a move to Chelsea or Arsenal before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Both the Blues and the Gunners are looking for a new striker this summer with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney among the names regularly linked with moves to both Premier League sides.

However, neither club have yet to sign a striker and now there are reports that ‘cheaper option’ Calvert-Lewin could be one of the big moves on transfer deadline day as Chelsea and Arsenal circle.

Chelsea ‘could pursue a move’ for Calvert-Lewin if they don’t sign Osimhen or Toney before the transfer deadline with Football Transfers claiming late move away from Everton is ‘currently deemed a possibility’.

The report adds:

‘Chelsea and Arsenal are both monitoring the situation, and they could pursue a move for Calvert-Lewin before the summer transfer window ends at 11pm. ‘We have also been informed that Everton are interested in signing Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana, which could potentially help Calvert-Lewin’s chances of sealing a Stamford Bridge switch. ‘As things stand, FootballTransfers understands that Calvert-Lewin is more likely to join Chelsea than Arsenal during the last few hours of the summer window. ‘Chelsea view Calvert-Lewin as a cheaper alternative to the aforementioned pair of Osimhen and Toney.’

When asked on Fridat if new offers had been received for Calvert-Lewin, Everton boss Dyche said: “No, we’re just carrying on as we always have done with Dom and all the other players, trying to stay open with our dialogue, that’s it.”

Quoting Dyche’s comments, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs agreed that Calvert-Lewin could still emerge as an option before the window closes.

Jacobs wrote on X: “DCL one of the options Chelsea have discussed if they don’t get Victor Osimhen. #EFC could move for Armando Broja, but only if DCL leaves.”

And The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists that it’s “not impossible that a move could materialise” for Calvert-Lewin before the window shuts.

Ornstein said on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast: “Let’s see what happens with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s into the last year of his contract and Everton will not want to lose him for free.

“There has been some interest; Chelsea have looked at him, Newcastle previously before the PSR deadline, so it’s not impossible that a move could materialise.

“Everton’s stance a while ago was: ‘Sign a new contract or it’s going to be a sale, we can’t lose you for free’.

“But it takes all parties to tango, so we’ll have to watch that one.”

