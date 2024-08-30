Chelsea star ‘offered again’ to Arsenal as Man Utd swap deal could be off over ‘last-minute rescue package’

Chelsea have offered Arsenal the opportunity to sign Raheem Sterling again on transfer deadline day, according to reports.

The Gunners have been looking to sign a new attacker over the summer transfer window but have yet been unsuccessful in their search with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams among the names they were reportedly keen on.

And now Sterling is among the signings who they are considering with the Chelsea winger having a good relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who used to coach him at Manchester City.

Sterling risks being left out of Chelsea’s squad if he remains at Stamford Bridge as new Blues boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear that the England international and other players are out of his plans for the season.

Maresca said earlier this week: “I prefer to be honest with players. The ones who are not involved are not going to be involved and they won’t get any minutes if they stay.

“I don’t know what happens when the window closes if they are still here. The ones who will get minutes are the ones I think can help us.

“Raheem is a fantastic guy who has trained very well. Every manager has a different idea and he is the kind of winger that is not one that I like. History and numbers speak for Raheem. He knows exactly what he needs to do.

“The rest are training apart, they are not going to get minutes. I have been clear and honest with them.”

Arsenal and Man Utd have both been linked with a move for Sterling and now the Gunners could be the most likely club to get a deal over the line with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting that he’s been “offered again” to Arteta’s side.

Romano wrote on X: “Arsenal are discussing internally about Raheem Sterling as the opportunity has been offered again this morning. Chelsea want to find a solution for Raheem as he won’t be included in squad again if he stays, Enzo Maresca said. Sterling, assessing options to decide soon.”

There have been rumours that Jadon Sancho and Sterling could swap places this summer as Man Utd look to offload the England international before the deadline.

But now a report in GiveMeSport insists that Sancho is being offered to Borussia Dortmund, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, for the third time.

The report claims:

‘Dortmund have been handed the opportunity to recruit Sancho for a third time, according to GMS sources, and the Bundesliga heavyweights are considering putting together a last-minute rescue package if he is still available on deadline day and is desperately seeking a fresh challenge away from Manchester United.

‘The winger spent the second half of last term on loan at Signal Iduna Park, with him registering six goal contributions over the course of 21 appearances as he played a key role in the German giants reaching the Champions League final, but he returned to Old Trafford when the agreement came to an end.

‘GMS sources have been informed that Sancho has been pushed into Dortmund’s direction during the final days of the transfer window as Manchester United are desperate to find a last-gasp solution as they aim to get him off their books, and his former employers are interested in pouncing.’