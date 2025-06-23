Chelsea have reportedly ‘asked’ Nottingham Forest for ‘updated information’ on Murillo as the Blues target four centre-backs to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad this summer.

The Blues have already signed Mamadou Sarr from partner club Strasbourg for £12m to fight for a centre-back spot next season, but reports suggest they’re keen to add another with the futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile in doubt, while Axel Disasi also looks set to leave having spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa.

They’ve been linked with re-signing Marc Guehi, who came close to joining Newcastle last summer, but will have a fight on their hands to sign the England international, with Liverpool thought to be leading the race for his signature, and CaughtOffside claim the Blues have four alternatives on their shortlist.

They’re thought to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, but the Bundesliga side have ‘made it clear they will not give any discounts’ with their squad being gutted this summer following manager Xabi Alonso’s move to Real Madrid.

Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong have both left for Liverpool while fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah has joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer, meaning Leverkusen are standing firm on their €60m release clause.

The Blues have also held initial talks over a move for Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, but Arsenal are thought to be more advanced in getting a deal done for the 19-year-old.

Maresca supposedly considers Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande to be ‘one of the best additions they can make to strengthen their defence’ and reports in recent days have claimed the Portuguese side are willing to lower his release clause from €80m to around the €50m mark.

And they have also ‘asked Nottingham Forest for updated information about Murillo’, whom the Blues were interested in signing in January and has a release clause of €80m.

A report last week claimed Chelsea are also looking to add a ‘versatile forward’ to their ranks to ease the burden on Cole Palmer as both Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are expected to leave.

And Spanish outlet Nacional claim they’ve made a bold move to sign Fermin Lopez, who got eight goals and ten assists in 46 appearances for Barcelona last term.

The report claims both the Blues and Bayern Munich have ‘offered a net salary of €6m per season’ which is double what he currently earns for the La Liga champions, with ‘attractive sports projects and guaranteed minutes’ also presented by both of the Champions League clubs.

It’s claimed Fermin ‘has not hesitated’ and immediately ‘closed the door to any offers’, in spite of manager Hansi Flick’s ‘warning’.

The German boss ‘does not guarantee a place in the eleven’ given Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo and young star Toni Fernandez all fighting for the attacking midfield spot, while Nico Williams’ imminent arrival could also push Raphinha into that role.

It’s added that Flick doesn’t want to lose the 22-year-old but has told him that he ‘prefers to seek immediate prominence in another team, he would understand’.