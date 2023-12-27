Chelsea ask Real Madrid to exchange star they ‘love’ for Blues superstar who’d cost enormous fee

Chelsea will reportedly allow Real Madrid to dodge paying an enormous fee for Reece James by asking for Federico Valverde in exchange, as they ‘love’ the Uruguayan.

Blues captain James has had a tough time over the past few seasons. He’s clearly one of the most talented players at Stamford Bridge, as shown by his returns of five goals and nine assists in 26 Premier League games during the 2021/22 season.

Since the end of that season, James has managed to get through just 24 league games. His list of injuries is seemingly ever-growing, and he’s been sidelined with two separate hamstring injuries this term – one keeping him out at the moment.

It’s not clear whether that has any bearing in Chelsea letting him go, but it’s reported they’re willing to do so. Indeed, according to Defensa Central, James is on Real Madrid’s shortlist for next season.

The Blues seem to be willing to let him go, and won’t demand a huge fee. Indeed, while he should apparently cost north of €50million (£43.4million approx) – probably a long way north – Chelsea will allow Real to pay via a different method given they are ‘not willing’ to part with that much money.

It’s reported that the Blues will make the move cheaper for Real by allowing them to include Valverde in the transfer. While it’s not throughly explained, that could simply be a straight swap.

Valverde is said to be a player that Chelsea ‘loves’ having already attempted to sign him twice. And now, rather than having to pay a big sum for him, they could get him for nothing by letting James go.

Of course, that would mean parting with one of their most talented assets, but the right-back is not adding much at the moment given how injury prone he is.

It raises eyebrows regarding why Real are so keen on James at the moment, given he’s hardly played for the past two seasons. In any case, it seems they are keen, and at the moment, it looks like they’re getting the worst end of the deal.

That said, if James can work past his injuries, he could be a superstar at Real.

