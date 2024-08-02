Chelsea told asking price for top target after failed bid as ‘monitoring’ continues despite player stance

Chelsea are still ‘monitoring’ Nottingham Forest star Murillo and have been told what they will have to pay to secure his signature this summer.

Murillo impressed in his debut season for Forest following his £15m move from Corinthians last summer, helping them to avoid relegation and sparking widespread interest from bigger top flight sides.

The Brazilian stoked the transfer rumour flames at the start of July as he indicated Forest were no more than a stepping stone to greater things.

“I don’t know if it’s £70m, but I know there was a buzz of interest,’ Murillo said on the Benja Me Mucho podcast. “So, I don’t know exactly how much the amount is, but I know there was interest.

“I had the dream of playing in the Premier League and I had that thought. I thought: ‘I’ll go to Nottingham Forest, have a good year and then I’ll go to a big club’. I had that in my head.”

Murillo also named Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as clubs he would be open to joining this summer.

“I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad,” he added.

“There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.

“We don’t know anything for certain, the window opened last month so I’m going to return to Nottingham Forest for pre-season.

“There might be some discussions on whether I’ll stay or not so there’s a lot of things to happen still but I’m relaxed.”

But last week, in an interview with The Telegraph, Murillo backtracked, claiming he wanted to remain with Forst for another season.

“I need regular game-time and really feel that with Forest I’m in the best place for my career,” he said.

“Staying here for another season will enable me to mature as a player and eventually become better prepared if the chance ever comes to play at another level one day.

“Of course I want to eventually play in the Champions League. When I was growing up I’d play video games and play with all those teams.

“Whenever I hear that classic music before the games it moves me, and it would be a dream to play in that competition.

“But I’ve been focusing on my work here 100 per cent and I just want to do my best. Forest is a massive club in its own right and I feel good here.

“It was a season where I learned a lot and at first I wasn’t sure whether I would prove my value,” he said.

“I always believed in my potential but was questioning myself. With a lot of work I managed to have a good season and, God willing, it will be even better this season.

“I still believe I can do better. As a team we also believe we will fight for a better position and have higher ambitions.”

Despite his claim the Daily Mail claim Chelsea are still ‘monitoring’ his situation and Forest would accept a bid of around £60m if the Blues were to make another move.

A report at the start of the transfer window claimed that Forest were ‘studying a proposal’ from Chelsea with the Blues offering ‘two players and an additional amount of money’, but it came to nothing.