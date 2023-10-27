Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford on red alert with Serie A striker ‘open’ to stunning PL return

Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa are interested in signing Roma centre-forward Tammy Abraham at the end of the season, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is expected to leave Roma at the end of the campaign and reports suggest that Abraham could follow him out of the exit door, and potentially make a return to the Premier League.

The England international joined Roma from Chelsea for a fee of £34m in the summer of 2021. He has put in some excellent performances for the Italian side.

Abraham notched 27 goals in his first season with the Giallorossi, helping them to win the Europa Conference League in the process. He struggled to replicate that form last season, though, netting only nine times in all competitions.

Abraham was linked with Manchester United and Everton towards the end of last season. However, he suffered a serious knee injury in Roma’s final game, which scuppered his chances of a Premier League return.

The striker is yet to feature this season as a result of that injury, and isn’t expected to be match fit until at least January.

Despite this, it seems that Premier League clubs still hold an interest in Abraham, although it’s unlikely any deal would be agreed before the end of the season.

READ MORE: Unai Emery says his players showed Aston Villa can be a ‘contender’ in Europe with Alkmaar win

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Abraham would be ‘open’ to joining a Premier League club next summer if Mourinho does leave Roma, who he ‘loves playing under.’

The report notes that Chelsea have ‘always kept an eye on the progress of the 26-year-old and there could be a solution that sees him return to his former club.’

Roma are keen on signing Romelu Lukaku – who is currently on loan with the Italian club from Chelsea – on a permanent basis, and Abraham would be happy to be used in a potential swap deal.

As mentioned, however, other Premier League sides are also interested in signing Abraham at the end of the current campaign.

TEAMtalk have revealed that Brentford see Abraham as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

They also claim that Aston Villa are also ‘big fans’ of Abraham. The striker spent the 2018-19 season on loan with the Midlands club, where he scored a fantastic 25 goals in the Championship.

It’s thought that Unai Emery sees Abraham as a potential replacement for Ollie Watkins, who, like Toney, is a target for several top Premier League clubs at the moment.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea, Brentford or Aston Villa do make a concrete offer for Abraham. As mentioned, however, that is much more likely at the end of the season than in January.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea tracking Man Utd, Liverpool linked Ligue 1 ace as Pochettino eyes long-term Chalobah upgrade