Roy Keane has given his brutal verdict on Chelsea’s decision to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, but Ian Wright does not agree with the Manchester United legend.

On August 30, Chelsea announced a deal with Premier League rivals Villa for Martinez.

Chelsea paid the Villans just £7.5million for the Argentina international goalkeeper.

Upon his move to Stamford Bridge, Martinez told Chelsea’s official website: “I’m delighted to be at this football club.

“Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be successful here.

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“I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart.

“I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

Martinez is 34 now, but he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has won major trophies in his career as well.

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With Arsenal, Martinez won the FA Cup once, while he helped Villa clinch in the Europa League last season.

At international level, Martinez won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

For (many) Chelsea fans, Martinez is an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, but former Man Utd midfielder Keane is not a fan.

Roy Keane verdict on Chelsea signing Emiliano Martinez

Keane said about Martinez on The Overlap: “I don’t know if that’s a great signing for Chelsea.

“I know they needed (a goalkeeper).

“But after last year, I am telling you, he has given up.

“I know he is a character, a personality, I get it.”

Arsenal legend Wright responded: “He is the goalkeeper that can take them to the next level.”

Keane said: “Nah, I am not sure.

“He loves parrying that one in the middle of the six-yard box.”

While Chelsea signed Martinez this summer, Xabi Alonso’s side let Tosin Adarabioyo leave for Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed what Alonso told the 28-year-old English centre-back.

Terry said in an interview with GBFC: “I was speaking to Tosin the other day and I was like, ‘What did the manager say?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just not in his plans.

“He said, ‘Listen, fully respect it. I’d love to kind of prove him wrong here, but I’ve been told I’d need to find another club and he’s going, I’m gutted because I’ve only been here a couple of years’.

“So he’s obviously disappointed with that, Tosin, but the manager makes it really clear, so honest with the players, there’s no kind of grey area in there at all.

“He’s made it clear that he really likes Josh Acheampong at the moment, and that he’s played a couple of games as well and seems like he’s the future.

“He’d rather have him around than Tosin, so allowing these players to go is right, because what people don’t see as well, when you’ve got a first team dressing room of 24, 26 players in that room, up the corridor, there’s a dressing room for the maybe eight or 10 players that don’t want to be there, that want to be out playing elsewhere, that have to train with a different coach, completely separate away from the [under] 21s and completely separate away from the first team.”

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