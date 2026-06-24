Fabrizio Romano teases next Chelsea signing after Marco Palestra agreement as enquiries made

Atalanta star Marco Palestra, who is on his way to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Chelsea could try to sign Jacobo Ramon from Como after reaching an agreement to bring Marco Palestra to Stamford Bridge.

Palestra is on his way to Chelsea, who hijacked a deal for the Atalanta star after Inter Milan were in advanced talks.

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso played a crucial role in the deal, with the Spaniard personally speaking to the 21-year-old Italy international, who can play as a right-back, right wing-back, left-back and left wing-back.

Xabi Alonso convinces Marco Palestra to join Chelsea

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Also, Xabi Alonso got involved in this deal.

“Xabi Alonso had a direct conversation with Marco Palestra.

“That’s what sources close to the player are saying, and so for Xabi, is for sure a very interesting addition.

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“He was used to play and trust this kind of talents when he was at Bayer Leverkusen.

“Well, now, he will have the same opportunity at Chelsea.”

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported: ‘Of course, the boy from Buccinasco has admirers among Les Bleus as well: a long chat with Xabi Alonso himself was significant, as he told him, even trying to smack in the Italian here and there, that he had long followed him with Cagliari and was captivated by his English-style physicality.

‘He sees him both on the right, competing with Frenchman Malo Gusto, and on the left, where Cucurella recently left off.’

Romano has also revealed that a deal has been agreed between Chelsea, Palestra and Atalanta.

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The Italian journalist posted on X at 7:30am on June 24: “BREAKING: Marco Palestra to Chelsea, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

“Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB.

“Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso.”

Romano has added that Chelsea are not done shopping in Italy, with the club’s owners, BlueCo, also taking a shine to Jacobo Ramon.

Ramon joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 and was one of the best players for the Italian club last season.

The 21-year-old Spanish centre-back flourished under Como manager Cesc Fabregas and secured the Italian club a place in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea target Como defender Jacobo Ramon

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another player Chelsea appreciate in Italy is Jacobo Ramon, Spanish centre-back.

“Appreciated, not the only name.

“Chelsea have four or five names on the list for the centre-back position.

“I will tell you more in the next days, but Jacobo Ramon is a player that Chelsea are tracking.

“He is one of the players in the list.

“They spoke to Como because of Chalovah – I told you in a video the other way.

“So, Chelsea and Como are talking.

“Chalobah was asked by Como, but he is too expensive for them, at least at the moment.

“And then Chelsea asked about Jacobo Ramon.

“Don’t forget Jacobo Ramon is with 50% and buy-back clause co-owned by Real Madrid.

“So, that’s the situation on that one.”

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