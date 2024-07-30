Chelsea attempt to hijack Arsenal transfer amid ‘ongoing discussions’ over stunning swap deal

Chelsea are looking to use Napoli’s interest in Romelu Lukaku to beat Arsenal to the signing of Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Blues and the Gunners are both on the lookout for a new striker this summer with top goalscorers hard to come by in the current transfer window.

Osimhen has impressive scoring record for Napoli – who he helped to their first Scudetto in 33 years in the 2022/23 campaign – contributing 41 goals in 57 Serie A appearances over the last two campaigns.

That has attractive interest from clubs all over Europe who are looking for a new striker with reports heavily linking Paris Saint-Germain to the Nigeria international.

But a report on Monday claimed that PSG have now ‘pulled out’ of a move for Osimhen and are going to stick with the strikers they have, allowing Arsenal and Chelsea to return to the fray.

It was claimed that Arsenal have now ‘returned’ to the race following PSG’s decision to leave talks over Napoli’s demands for the Nigerian striker.

And now The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has brought the latest on Chelsea’s potential move for Osimhen as they look to negotiate Lukaku’s sale to Napoli.

Ornstein wrote:

‘Napoli are in ongoing discussions with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku, while dialogue between the clubs also continues about a deal for Victor Osimhen to head in the opposite direction. ‘It is expected that any move for Lukaku would be permanent, whereas the Osimhen talks centre on a loan with an option to buy. ‘Should the Lukaku switch progress, it would see the 31-year-old striker reunited with new Napoli head coach Antonio Conte. They previously worked together for two seasons at Inter Milan.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Chelsea star ‘not good enough’ for Aston Villa ‘getting closer’ to Atletico Madrid transfer

👉 Chelsea have £68.2m signings lined up for future; Tottenham capture teenage pair

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea avoid bottom spot in ranking of Premier League clubs by value added after transfers

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas is convinced that ex-Blues striker Didier Drogba can help the Premier League side get a deal for Osimhen over the line.

Gallas told Gambling Zone: “I think Victor Osimhen would be a wonderful signing for Chelsea. I don’t think a lack of Champions League football would make that much of a difference, he would just need to buy into the long-term project and vision of the club.

“Chelsea will be a good fit for him, and he can talk about the benefits of joining the club with Didier Drogba – Drogba can tell him everything he needs to know about Chelsea.

“He is the type of player that would suit the Premier League. Physically, he’s strong. He has good height, and he is always running. He’s not scared to get involved in the physical side of the game.

“Chelsea need a player like him. They need a player who can keep the ball and give the opportunity for the team to get up the pitch. Chelsea will play with one striker next season, and they will need that striker to bring other players into the game as well as being able to stretch defences with pace.

“Everyone has seen what he is capable of. What he did for Napoli the season before last was exceptional. If there is even the slightest chance of signing him, then Chelsea must go for it. They need a player that can consistently score goals otherwise they will have the same problem as last season.”