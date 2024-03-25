According to reports, Chelsea have ‘offered’ two of their pricey assets to Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea have invested around £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover of the Premier League giants.

FFP fears

The Blues have tied most of their players down to lengthy contracts to get around their Financial Fair Play issues but they still find themselves in hot water ahead of the summer.

Chelsea were unable to do any transfer business in January and while they are yet to submit their accounts for the 2023/24 campaign, they are on track to breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules heading into next season.

Boehly and Co. may sanction one or two high-profile sales in the summer to ease their FFP fears and this is fuelling reports linking Conor Gallagher with a move to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Chelsea have made an effort to offload Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

The two players have been among Chelsea’s most expensive additions in recent years. Around £60m was paid to sign Cucurella from Brighton, while £106m was invested to beat Liverpool in the race to land Fernandez.

Defensa Central claim Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘received a call’ from Chelsea as they have made a ‘double offer’ to ‘reinforce’ the Spanish giants.

It is said that Chelsea ‘need to sell’ and they have ‘tested the waters’ by getting in touch with Real Madrid, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ‘not considering’ signing Fernandez or Cucurella.

Chelsea’s ‘three-man’ signing ‘plan’

Regarding potential summer signings for Chelsea, a report from Football Insider claims their ‘three-man plan’ means they ‘want a new goalkeeper, a wide forward and a striker’.

The report adds: ‘Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that the Blues have prioritised these positions despite their financial struggles.

‘It is believed that Chelsea will have to sanction significant player sales to legally finance moves this summer.

‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider (6 March) that they are planning to sell up to four senior stars before July to meet PSR requirements.

‘It is believed that they are interested in signing Brentford ace Ivan Toney, with sources telling Football Insider (22 March) that they and rivals Tottenham are keen on his services this summer.

‘The club have plenty of wide attacking options at their disposal, including Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke, but their futures remain uncertain amid their need to balance their books before 30 June.’