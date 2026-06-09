Marcus Rashford, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Chelsea have been backed to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United on two conditions, while three dream transfers have been mooted.

Rashford is coming off an impressive debut season at Barcelona, with the Man Utd outcast contributing 14 goals and 14 assists for the Spanish giants during his loan spell.

This earned the forward a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, but it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will sign him permanently for £26m this summer.

Barcelona have been hesitating over signing Rashford permanently, and now it has been reported that they face being hijacked by Bayern Munich.

Alternatively, Rashford could secure a move to one of Man Utd’s Premier League rivals, with Chelsea among the clubs linked with him.

And club legend Joe Cole thinks Chelsea could sign Rashford if a deal makes sense regarding “wages and valuation” as new manager Xabi Alonso looks to reshape his squad this summer.

“It’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation,” Cole told the Sun Sport.

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“Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him – he’d do a good job for Chelsea.

“He needs to keep going, Marcus, he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to.

“He’s someone Chelsea should inquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”

Three Real Madrid stars mooted as dream Chelsea signings

Cole also thinks Chelsea need to strengthen in other areas, and he has picked out three Real Madrid stars as potential dream signings.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘directly tell’ £30m star ‘he’s available for sale’ after Xabi Alonso arrival – report



He added: “Chelsea needs goals in the front three, an experienced centre-back, and then possibly a goalkeeper to push the goalkeepers that are already there.

“It’s hard for me to say who they should go for, because I’d love Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger.

“But Xabi Alonso needs to work out where he can get value for money, because I don’t think there’s a lot of money left at Chelsea to be honest with you.

“There’s been a lot of money wasted, so he may have to work with what he’s got, but if he has to work with what he’s got, then the Chelsea fans must stick with him and know that this isn’t the Chelsea of 10 years ago.”

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