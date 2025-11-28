Former Chelsea man Gary Cahill has backed the Blues to beat Arsenal at the weekend, in what he called a “six-point game” and suggested they could stick to the Gunners in the title race.

Chelsea and Arsenal face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in one of the biggest games of the season so far. The two London clubs enter the game in scintillating form.

The Blues have scored eight goals as they’ve won each of their last three games – the latest a 3-0 drubbing of European giants Barcelona.

Arsenal have eased through big tests against Tottenham (4-1) and Bayern Munich (3-1) in their last two games, and they top the Premier League by six points and are now the only side with a perfect record in the Champions League.

Chelsea are the second club in the Premier League, and a victory against the Gunners on Sunday would cut the gap to three points and make the race an interesting one.

Former Blues centre-back Cahill has backed them to come out on top, suggesting they’ll come good given the nature of the opposition.

He told Sky Bet: “I don’t think there is anything Chelsea will learn from facing Arsenal. They’ll be fully aware of how good they are and the strength in depth they have.

“Arsenal have improved year on year, and they will certainly feel that this is their strongest change to win the Premier League.

“But Chelsea seem to turn up against the big teams, so I’m really looking forward to the game this weekend.

“It will be a big marker from Chelsea if they were to get a result and these are the games that you can’t lose if you want to go on and win a title.

