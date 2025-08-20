Stuart Pearce has predicted Chelsea will finish second in this year’s title race after they have the confidence of “winning a couple of trophies” last campaign.

Even if their league performance was a little underwhelming, Chelsea’s Conference League and Club World Cup success gave the London club a positive momentum heading into the new Premier League season and for many, they are an outside bet for the title race.

Pearce though has them down for second, suggested they’ve added well to the squad over the summer.

“I think Chelsea will come second. I think the other two in with a shout are Manchester City and Arsenal. But it will be a great title race.

“Chelsea are stronger this year. They’ve had the confidence of winning a couple of trophies as well. So that’s a big one for them. They’ve added to their squad and bought in some quality.”

While his Chelsea prediction did break from the mould, Pearce was more conventional with his champions pick, going with the favourite of Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool will win it. Liverpool have strengthened really well from winning the title. If Isak arrives, that will make them even stronger, so that could be a huge advantage to come.

“There’s also been talk about Marc Guehi coming to Anfield, so that would be two more outstanding Premier League players in the squad for the season to come.

“Across the board, I think it’s going to be really tight. Arsenal have improved the squad. City definitely have and Liverpool have too. I think those four will be in the top four places.”

Pearce also gave his verdict on who the top scorer will be, and he plumped for Mo Sala,h with the Egyptian having done so last year. The Liverpool forward netted 29 times, with Alexander Isak on 23 and Erling Haaland on 22.

“I think Salah will once again top score. He plays all the games. There doesn’t seem to be any rotation with Mo Salah either. You see certain players get taken off, or maybe not start games that are not seen as critical games. Salah seems to start all the time. So I still feel as though Salah will be the top scorer.

“Haaland, he’s going to be in the top two or three, there’s no doubt about that. Like Salah, Haaland really plays all the games. Pep [Guardiola] picks him all the time.

“But I just feel as though maybe he’s beholden a little bit more to the supply line behind him, more so than Salah. I think Salah creates more for himself. That’s why I put him at number one. Haaland will be number two or three in the goal scoring charts, no doubt about that. But I’m not sure he’ll pip Salah.”

