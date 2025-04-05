Chelsea ‘face fine and ban’ amid ‘threat of stiffer sanctions’ after ‘breaching’ UEFA spending rules
According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea ‘face a ban and fine’ after ‘breaching’ UEFA’s rules regarding spending.
Chelsea have invested heavily in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s consortium purchased the club for around £4.25bn in May 2022.
The Blues are over £200m clear at the top of our five-year Premier League net spend table, but they have managed to avoid a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.
They are in hot water with UEFA, though. A new report from The Times claims Chelsea are ‘facing a fine’ and potentially a ‘ban’ from Europe.
Chelsea have avoided a breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules by selling the women’s team and hotels to sister companies for around £200m, but UEFA have rejected this loophole.
The Premier League outfit ‘breached’ UEFA’s ‘spending limits last season’ and ‘talks are ongoing over a potential ‘settlement’.
‘Chelsea are now in talks with Uefa over a settlement which is likely to involve the club paying a financial penalty and agreeing to a spending plan for the next three seasons.
‘That plan could include the threat of stiffer sanctions such as exclusion from European competition for a season if they breach the limits again.
‘The outcome of the settlement is due to be made public by Uefa in mid-May.’
Regarding the severity of Chelsea’s breach and the club’s stance on the situation, the report explains:
‘Uefa allows clubs to lose a maximum of 200m euros (£170m) over three years and without the income declared from those related-party sales Chelsea have a total three-year loss of £358m.
‘Deductions can be made by the club for spending on youth and women’s teams and on infrastructure so the scale of the breach is not known but is likely to be significant.
‘Uefa also has a ‘squad cost’ rule that says clubs cannot pay more than 80 per cent of their agreed revenue on player wages, transfers and agents fees. That will reduce to 70 per cent next season.
‘Sources confirmed Chelsea are already in talks with Uefa over a settlement and ‘sustainability plan’.
‘The owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake, are said to be relaxed about the position and maintaining good relations with Uefa. At least three other European clubs are also believed to be in breach of Uefa’s rules.’