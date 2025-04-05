According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea ‘face a ban and fine’ after ‘breaching’ UEFA’s rules regarding spending.

Chelsea have invested heavily in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s consortium purchased the club for around £4.25bn in May 2022.

The Blues are over £200m clear at the top of our five-year Premier League net spend table, but they have managed to avoid a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.

They are in hot water with UEFA, though. A new report from The Times claims Chelsea are ‘facing a fine’ and potentially a ‘ban’ from Europe.

Chelsea have avoided a breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules by selling the women’s team and hotels to sister companies for around £200m, but UEFA have rejected this loophole.

READ: Where every Premier League club’s best player could go this summer



The Premier League outfit ‘breached’ UEFA’s ‘spending limits last season’ and ‘talks are ongoing over a potential ‘settlement’.

‘Chelsea are now in talks with Uefa over a settlement which is likely to involve the club paying a financial penalty and agreeing to a spending plan for the next three seasons. ‘That plan could include the threat of stiffer sanctions such as exclusion from European competition for a season if they breach the limits again. ‘The outcome of the settlement is due to be made public by Uefa in mid-May.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal ‘make official offers’ for lethal striker but he ‘wants’ transfer to another PL club

👉 Enzo Maresca lauds Chelsea star as ‘the best in the world’ after Tottenham victory

👉 Premier League prize money calculated after latest TV games announcement

Regarding the severity of Chelsea’s breach and the club’s stance on the situation, the report explains: