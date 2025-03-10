Ongoing financial complications at Barcelona could open the door for a surprise move to the Premier League for one of Europe’s most dynamic attacking players.

Barcelona have been restricted in their ability to register players and the objects of their desire also attract plenty of interest from England.

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who is also a long-term target for the Spanish league leaders and is rated at €75 million.

Leao’s contract runs to 2028 but he has struggled this season to translate his undeniable talent into a smooth relationship with successive Rossoneri managers.

Calciomercato reports that super agent Jorge Mendes “is working on a possible departure for Rafael Leao in the upcoming transfer window with Barcelona, as well as Chelsea, emerging as potential destinations.”

The definition of ‘super agent’ is open to interpretation but that fact that Leao – who the Italian publication call ‘distracted’ – is no longer represented by Mendes or Gestifute offers as handy a clue as any.

Leao remains a key player for Milan but the Portuguese winger found himself on the bench in the autumn with compatriot and manager Paulo Fonseca questioning his tactical discipline.

Fonseca’s own discipline has been in the spotlight. After he was sacked by Milan, Fonseca was appointed by Ligue 1 side Lyon but has been banned for nine months for an ugly confrontation with a referee.

Sergio Conceicao, Fonseca’s successor at Milan, is thought to have a similar view of Leao, persuading Leao and Mendes to court Barcelona with the aim of securing a move.

While consecutive managers vocalising doubts should give pause for thought for interested clubs, Leao has scored ten goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season and his ability to impact a match is indisputable.

If Chelsea’s apparent interest is serious, they could benefit from Barcelona’s self-inflicted recruitment handbrake to attract Leao to London.

The 25-year-old is yet to hit anything like his peak and the Blues need a match-winner.

Their reliance on Cole Palmer has been laid bare by his recent dip in form and Chelsea have beaten only Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Southampton and Leicester City in Premier League action since the turn of the year.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco met with Mendes during the club’s visit to Lisbon to play Benfica in the Champions League and Leao was reportedly one of the players discussed.

Leao started his professional career with Benfica’s rivals Sporting CP before catching Milan’s eye in a terrific but brief spell in France with Lille.

If the winger does leave Milan for a fee this summer, Lille would be entitled to 20 percent thanks to a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Italy in 2019.