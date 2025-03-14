Fabrizio Romano has revealed the “crucial point” among two reasons why Chelsea have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Sporting’s Geovany Quenda.

Ruben Amorim handed Quenda his debut at Sporting and the teenager became a key part of his side before Amorim left for United in November, playing as a right wing-back in the Portuguese head coach’s 3-4-3 system.

It was suggested that it was just a matter of time before Quenda joined Amorim at Old Trafford, with a report in January claiming the Red Devils had already ‘snapped up’ the 17-year-old ahead of a summer move.

David Ornstein of The Athletic played down those rumours by insisting no ‘formal offer’ had been made by United, but in February it was claimed that Quenda had ‘verbally agreed’ to reunite with Amorim.

Everything was pointing towards a move to Manchester United, but Romano revealed the bombshell news that they had been gazumped by Chelsea in the early hours of Friday morning.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese top talent Geovany Quenda, here we go! Medical DONE for Quenda after secret blitz, he will join Chelsea in 2026.

‘Club to club agreement completed with Sporting and Quenda said yes to Chelsea project & Enzo Maresca’s plans.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein later revealed that United only intended to offer around €40m, while Chelsea have agreed to pay a fee between €45m and €50m, but according to Romano the date of Quenda’s move to Chelsea was also key to the decision.

“There is a crucial point,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “Geovany Quenda will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026, so not now (upcoming summer), but letting the player stay at Sporting for one more season.

“This is a crucial topic in the conversations club to club, because Man Utd wanted Quenda to join the club immediately.

“He was considered an important part of the conversation for Ruben Amorim in this (upcoming) summer window.

“Chelsea have Willian Estevao and Kendry Paez coming to the club. Of course these are different players with different skills, but still offensive players.

“Chelsea already have many players in those positions, and so they are willing to accept Sporting’s condition – let [Sporting] have the player for one more season in order to anticipate other clubs and sign Geovany Quenda.”

It’s claimed a seven-year deal until 2033 has been agreed with the option of a further year.

United and Amorim’s idea was to deploy the left-footer at right wing-back, on the opposite side to January signing Patrick Dorgu, but Enzo Maresca (if he’s not replaced by Carlo Ancelotti or someone else by then) will look to play Quenda in a more advanced role on the wing.