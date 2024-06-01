According to reports, Chelsea are ‘confident’ they ‘can beat’ Manchester United in the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old is in high demand ahead of the summer transfer window and he’s expected to leave Crystal Palace.

Olise to Chelsea or Man Utd?

Chelsea pursued the talented Frenchman during last year’s summer transfer window and a deal looked close at one stage, but he ended up committing to Palace by signing a new contract.

Olise would have cost £40m last summer but an exit remains likely as his current deal – which does not expire until 2027 – includes a £60m release clause.

Injuries impacted the winger during the 2023/24 campaign but he was superb during the run-in as Oliver Glaser enjoyed a dream start as Palace boss. He finished the season with ten goals and six assists in his 19 Premier League appearances.

Olise has emerged as a top target for new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the winger has already been ‘approved’ as a desired summer signing.

The Red Devils will have to act quickly if they are to land Olise as they are likely to face competition from several Premier League rivals for his signature.

According to our pals over at TEAMtalk, Chelsea remains in the running to sign Olise and ‘they are bullish when it comes to assessing their chances of landing him’ ahead of Man Utd.

There is said to be ’cause for confidence in Chelsea’ and it’s been claimed that ‘they have just as much chance of landing his signature as their Premier League rivals’.

Regarding the reasons why the Blues are ‘confident’ they ‘can beat’ Man Utd to sign Olise, the report explains.

‘This is due to several factors that are in the Blues’ favour. Firstly is their location, being in London is something that could sway in their favour with sources suggesting that the playmaker is happy in the capital and has made strong connections in the city. ‘He’s not alone in that as the vast majority of players who play for London sides are able to live a lifestyle that suits the high-earning Premier League footballer. ‘He also has strong relationships with some of the existing squad at Chelsea and has been spoken to by a number of the players in the current crop. They hope to convince him to reject United and chose them over the Red Devils. ‘Another point is family ties, as his younger brother playing for Chelsea. He recently signed a new long term deal and some sources are saying he is strong leverage for any deal.’

