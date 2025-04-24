According to reports, Chelsea have ‘beat’ Real Madrid in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth standout Dean Huijsen to ‘make a statement’.

One of Chelsea‘s summer priorities is to sign a new centre-back and they are among the clubs in the race to sign Huijsen from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

20-year-old Huijsen has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe and he is set to leave Bournemouth this summer as there is a 60 million euro (£51m) release clause in his contract.

Liverpool are also in the running to sign Huijsen as they need a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate is linked with an exit ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

However, a report in Spain claims Chelsea have ‘beat’ Real Madrid to ‘make a statement’ as head coach Enzo Maresca has ‘already given the green light to sign him’.

‘Chelsea ‘has already expressed its willingness to pay the full release clause’ and they ‘will take advantage of to close the deal as soon as possible, with the intention of allowing the player to even be at the Club World Cup’ in June.

The report explains:

‘One of the keys to the deal bringing Huijsen to Chelsea has to do with the player’s own desire. ‘According to sources close to the player, Dean is comfortable in England, has fit perfectly into the competitive rhythm of the Premier League, and feels valued.’

‘In short, Chelsea is preparing to make a statement, not only by snatching a player who was highly appreciated at the Santiago Bernabeu, but also by showing that their new project is serious. ‘Maresca has already chosen his centre-back, and barring an unexpected turn of events, Dean Huijsen will wear blue from next summer, closing the door on one of Madrid’s dreams for their future defence.’

Another report in Spain from Fichajes claims a ‘brutal contract offer’ is also in Chelsea’s favour.