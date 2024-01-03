Chelsea: ‘Best player’ at Stamford Bridge warned to ‘watch himself’ in scathing pundit criticism

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been warned to “watch himself” after a couple of worrying signs were spotted in his starring performance against Luton Town.

Palmer has shone since arriving at Chelsea from boyhood club Manchester City last summer, registering eight goals and four assists in 17 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The 21-year-old scored twice and assisted Noni Madueke’s goal in Chelsea’s victory over Luton on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino’s side registered a second successive Premier League victory for the first time since early October.

Palmer’s performance secured him a place in Garth Crooks’ infamous team of the week BBC column, but despite singling out Palmer for praise the former Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur forward had harsh words for the youngster.

Crooks wrote: “The only bright spark for the visitors was Palmer, whose two goals were taken quite brilliantly. But the English midfielder needs to watch himself.

“Ducking out of headers on defensive set plays doesn’t endear yourself to your team-mates, neither does suddenly losing touch with the game having scored two goals when really he should have been searching for his hat-trick.”

With Chelsea still 10th in the Premier League table – six points behind West Ham, who currently hold the final Europa League place in sixth – Crooks remains unconvinced by Pochettino’s team after Luton scored twice in the final 10 minutes to create a nervy finish at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “Chelsea made very hard work of this victory having been 3-0 up against the Hatters before conceding two goals late in the game with some amateur defending.

“The disapproving shaking of the head by Thiago Silva at the end of the match said it all.”

Crooks’ criticism of Palmer comes after England international was praised by former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce, who feels he has already justified the £40million fee Chelsea paid to take him to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Speaking via Premier League Productions, Pearce said: “I think [prior to] the two goals, he had been head and shoulders their best player.

“When he signed from Manchester City. A couple of things sprung to mind: why have Manchester City let one of their aspiring youngsters go and the price tag?

“But he has repaid the price tag straightaway with his six months so far.”

Chelsea are due to host Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, before travelling to Middlesbrough for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash next Tuesday. The winners of the tie will meet either Liverpool or Fulham in the final on February 25.

The Blues will face west London rivals Fulham in their next Premier League fixture on January 13.