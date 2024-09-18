It has been claimed that Jadon Sancho to Chelsea was the best “signing of the window” after he left Manchester United to join their rivals on deadline day.

Sancho failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford following his £73m move to Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The Englishman butted heads with Erik ten Hag at the start of last season and Man Utd sent him on loan to Dortmund during this year’s winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old featured for Man Utd during pre-season but was not involved in their opening two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign before he joined Chelsea.

Dortmund, PSG and Juventus were among the clubs interested in Sancho in the summer, but he joined Sancho on deadline day. He will spend the season on loan at Chelsea, who must buy him next year for £20-25m.

David James has explained why he thinks Sancho is the “signing of the window” in the Premier League.

“My signing of the window has to be Chelsea’s capture of Jadon Sancho. He had a good debut against Bournemouth – looked really lively, and there’s no doubt that there is a player in there. He’s shown what he’s all about at his two spells with Dortmund,” James said in an interview with safestcasinosites.

“There was something about him at Manchester United which, for whatever reason, obviously didn’t work. That can happen with players, particularly young ones, sometimes moves just don’t work out.

“His second spell at Dortmund re-energized him. It gave him the belief that he can operate at the highest level after his confidence was knocked at Manchester United.

“He’s going to get lots of opportunities to showcase his talent at Chelsea this season. I think it’s a great signing and a new environment could be exactly what he needs to start demonstrating that he is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League.

“In many ways, it’s similar to Cole Palmer. Chelsea are going to give him a platform to express himself.

“If he can follow in Palmer’s footsteps, then it’s a fantastic piece of business and one that could leave Manchester United looking pretty foolish indeed, especially if they keep on struggling.”

However, Glen Johnson reckons Chelsea should “only” have one “reservation” following Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge.

“The only reservation I have about the signing is why did it go so wrong for him at Manchester United? That’s another big club,” Johnson said.

“In terms of his ability, then there’s no doubt about how good he is, but ultimately that makes it even more puzzling as to why it didn’t work out for him at Manchester United.

“His ability isn’t being questioned, it’s just yet to be seen whether he can perform week in, week out for a big club.

“If he can come off the bench and impact in the same way he did against Bournemouth, then he’ll be a bloody good signing. At Manchester United, maybe things didn’t gel and was unhappy. If good players are happy, then they can perform. Fingers crossed he gets it done at Chelsea.”