Are Chelsea ‘better off’ without Cole Palmer? Former Liverpool, Spurs stars suggest they might be

John Barnes believes Chelsea may in fact be better off without Cole Palmer, claiming former Liverpool and Tottenham stars provide proof that the grass may be greener.

Palmer has got 21 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, making him the most effective Under 21 player in Europe’s top five leagues, and has been one of few bright spots for Chelsea in another disappointing season.



The Blues sit ninth in Mauricio Pochettino’s first campaign in charge having finished 12th last season, with Todd Boehly and Clearlake’s running of the club coming under scrutiny after a £1bn spend which has made them significantly worse.

Palmer has been an undoubed success, but Barnes explained why Chelsea may actually be better without him.

Barnes told bonuscodebets: “Well has anyone considered that if Cole Palmer wasn’t playing and someone else was, could Chelsea be better off? We don’t know. They could be higher up the league.

“It’s not a question of individual players where we say if he wasn’t playing Chelsea would be worse off because we just don’t know.

“We do know he is playing well for Chelsea but remember when Coutinho was at Liverpool and he was their best player. Then Coutinho and Liverpool became a better team.

“We can’t say if Cole Palmer wasn’t there, Chelsea would be a worse team because they may have to plate better as a collective team.

“Look at Harry Kane when he left Tottenham. You could argue Tottenham are a better team without Harry Kane as good as Kane was.

“However, Palmer is certainly having a great season at Chelsea.”

PFA Player of the Season

Barnes claimed another Manchester City academy graduate, Phil Foden, is in with a chance of winning the PFA Player of the Season, along with five others.

“City have great players but I suppose with Haaland not scoring as many goals as expected and KDB’s injury issue, Foden has been one of City’s best attacking players.

“Now he’s been given a run ahead of players such as Grealish and Doku. He’s now one of City’s main players and he’s showing his quality.

“He’s now got responsibility to be one of the main players and one of the leaders in the team and he’s showing what he can do.

“Foden would be up there as a contender for PFA Player of the Season alongside Odegaard, Rice, Salah, VVD and Rodri.

“Foden is one of the favourites to win it.”

