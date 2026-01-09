According to reports, Chelsea are ‘preparing a bid’ to sign England international Jude Bellingham, with it noted that this has ‘left Real Madrid in shock’.

Bellingham has made a point of carving a superb career for himself outside of the Premier League, which is understandable when you consider how poorly he is treated when on international duty.

The world-class midfielder currently has a great gig as one of Real Madrid’s most important players, so he likely has no plans to leave anytime soon and could even spend the remainder of his career with the Spanish giants.

Still, this does not stop unreliable outlets from making outlandish claims regarding a potential transfer to England for Bellingham.

A couple of weeks ago, it was supposedly Manchester United who ‘wanted’ Bellingham in a possible record deal, but now it is Chelsea. Make it make sense…

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Chelsea have ‘left Real Madrid in shock’ by ‘preparing a bid’ to sign Bellingham.

It is also noted that the Blues are ‘anxiously watching the possibility of losing Cole Palmer as Manchester City could make a move for him if a significant change on their bench is confirmed’, with this another transfer that won’t be happening.

Unsurprisingly, it is explained why a potential move for Bellingham is unlikely to end positively for Chelsea.

‘If Manchester City completes that signing, Chelsea would be forced to react. And that’s where Jude Bellingham’s name emerges as a dream signing. In London, they know it would be a colossal operation. Not only because of the financial cost, but also because of Real Madrid’s unwavering stance. ‘Real Madrid doesn’t need to sell and doesn’t want to. Not even an astronomical offer would change their plans for Jude Bellingham at this point.’

Another report from Fichajes suggests new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior also his eyes on a more realistic signing for Chelsea, who remain keen on landing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Chelsea failed with a move for the shot-stopper in last summer’s transfer window, but they could sign him on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

The report explains: ‘The summer transfer window is shaping up to be a period of profound change for Chelsea, who are desperately seeking stability between the posts. The London club’s board, driven by Liam Rosenior ‘s tactical vision, has set its sights on Mike Maignan’s contract situation in Italy.

‘The 30-year-old French goalkeeper is nearing the end of his contract with AC Milan, making him an irresistible transfer opportunity. Following the London club’s recent international successes, the priority now is to find a reliable leader to prevent the inconsistencies seen recently.’