Chelsea ‘bid prepared’ for £43m ‘first choice’ after Osimhen transfer blow as Boehly ‘pushes hard’

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to submit a ‘bid’ for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion, who is said to be their ‘first choice’ target.

So far this summer, Chelsea have invested heavily as they have spent around £100m on signings, with Kieran Dewsbury-Halla and Filip Jorgensen among their standout additions.

The Blues remain in the market for more signings ahead of head coach Enzo Maresca‘s first season in charge of the Premier League giants and a new striker is among their priorities.

Chelsea have been linked with several potential targets, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among the forwards being consistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and there is a release clause in his contract worth around £110m.

It has been suggested that Osimhen could move to Chelsea as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but the Napoli star is reportedly ‘unenthusiastic’ about a move to the Premier League club.

There are several cheaper alternatives on the market and Omorodion is one player they are looking at.

The 20-year-old Atletico Madrid forward enjoyed a breakout season in 2023/24, scoring eight La Liga goals in 34 appearances during his loan spell at fellow Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.

A report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Omorodion has always been their ‘first choice’ target this summer.

‘Chelsea have returned to push hard on what has always been their first choice, Samu Omorodion. ‘The operation is now moving forward on the basis of 50 million euros. Contacts are continuous within a direct line between clubs that will then take Gallagher from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid in two separate operations. ‘If all goes well, Chelsea will have found the striker they wanted in Maresca.’

This report has since been backed up by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Chelsea are ‘preparing a bid’.

He said: “He’s been discussed again in recent talks between Chelsea and Atletico, a separate deal from Gallagher.

“Understand Chelsea are prepared to bid €35m to advance in talks but the decision will be up to Atletico. It depends on Atlético’s plan.”

Regarding Atletico Madrid-bound Gallagher, ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has hit out at his former club over this sale as their “project doesn’t make sense”.

“I look at the project, signing all these young players for huge money on incredibly long contracts and it doesn’t make sense,” Petit said.

“The Americans have spent over a billion and what did they get? Some of these players have been given massive contracts without achieving anything in the game.

“Then you look at the players they are selling. They are selling their best players and academy graduates.

“Conor Gallagher was Chelsea’s best player last season and was practically the captain for most of it because Reece James was injured. He plays for the national team. He came through the academy and you’re going to sell him for how much? £30 million? He’s probably the best midfielder in the squad.

“How can Gallagher be worth £30 million is Manuel Ugarte is worth £60 or £70 million? It doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t get it. I don’t understand the decisions being made at the club.”