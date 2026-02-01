Chelsea make £26m bid to sign defender before transfer deadline as Blues offer Disasi to Milan

Premier League side Chelsea have made a late offer to sign Nantes defender Tylel Tati before the transfer deadline on Monday, according to reports.

Chelsea have spent well in excess of a £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium replaced Roman Abramovich as the owners in May 2022.

There has been an influx of young and talented players coming into Stamford Bridge as BlueCo look to make profits on prospects while leading Chelsea back to challenging for titles.

Chelsea have finished sixth and fourth in the last two seasons in the Premier League as BlueCo’s plan has so far failed to deliver success on the pitch, while they are currently fourth, although they could drop back down to fifth if Manchester United don’t beat Fulham on Sunday, having sacked Enzo Maresca for Liam Rosenior.

And now Chelsea could be set to sign another young player with bags of potential with French newspaper L’Equipe insisting that the Blues have ‘made an unwritten offer’ to sign Nantes defender Tati before the deadline.

The Premier League side have ‘stepped up their efforts in recent days to sign the 18-year-old talent’ and the Blues have ‘indicated its intention to submit an official offer of around €30m (£26m)’.

The report adds: ‘Chelsea would ideally like to loan the player back to FC Nantes for the second half of the season. This move is unlikely to happen, given the time constraints before the transfer window closes this Monday, and also because FC Nantes rejected this initial offer.’

Fabrizio Romano touched on three potential Chelsea deals in one of his latest YouTube channel videos with Axel Disasi linked with West Ham and AC Milan, while Mamadou Sarr could be recalled from his loan and Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet is a possible incoming.

Romano said: “For Axel Disasi, there are two possibilities on the table. One is a loan move to West Ham, who are waiting to see how the situation develops.

“The other option is AC Milan. Disasi is aware of Milan’s interest and would prioritise that move if Milan decide to proceed. If they do not, West Ham remains an option.

“Chelsea are also seriously considering recalling Mamadou Sarr. Internal discussions are ongoing about bringing the defender back to the club.

“Finally, on Jeremy Jacquet, this is a story that should not be underestimated. Chelsea remain very active, Liverpool are still involved, and Bayern Munich now look unlikely because the player favours a move to the Premier League.

“This could be a now-or-never situation ahead of the summer. Chelsea want the deal done quickly, while Rennes want to sell now but allow the player to leave in the summer rather than immediately.

“Liverpool remain open to a summer deal, while Chelsea continue to push through the player’s camp. This race is very much ongoing.”

Romano has since written on X about Disasi: ‘AC Milan currently oriented not to proceed with Axel Disasi deal after being offered this opportunity on loan.’