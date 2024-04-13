Chelsea offer ‘blank cheque’ to beat Liverpool to £42m La Liga star after ‘confirmed goodbye’

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Nico Williams a ‘blank cheque’ to beat Liverpool to the Athletic Bilbao winger’s signature this summer.

Williams, who helped Athletic end their 40-year trophy doubt as they won the Copa del Rey earlier this month, has a £43m release clause with the Basque club, and has drawn admiring glances from Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool through his displays this season.

‘Blank cheque’ to beat Liverpool

The winger, who signed a new deal at San Mames in December, has got six goals and 14 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this term, putting him in the top ten Under 21 goal contributors across Europe’s top five leagues, and also has two goals in 13 caps for Spain.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week the Blues are looking to ‘steal a march on their rivals’ and are ‘trying to set up a deal for the 21-year-old pre-window as they eye attacking reinforcements this summer’.

And now Spanish publication Nacional claim Todd Boehly is ready to offer Williams a ‘blank cheque’ – i.e. any salary he wants – to join Chelsea over the rivals bidding for his signature.

The report claims Barcelona are also looking at Williams as an option to ‘complete the trident with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal’, but they won’t be able to offer the same wages as Chelsea.

‘Willing to do everything necessary’

The report adds: ‘Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino have been amazed by the physical and technical conditions that Iñaki Williams’ younger brother treasures, and they are willing to do everything necessary to buy it’.

Chelsea already have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling operating on the wings, but Williams could be a direct replacement for Sterling, who has endured a difficult period at Stamford Bridge.

The England international was booed by the home fans in the FA Cup victory over Leicester after he blazed a free-kick high and wide of the target having already missed a penalty.

Sterling’s managed 17 goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances since his £47m move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but is now deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed ‘a well-placed source told Football Insider that both Pochettino and Chelsea recruitment staff have been left “disappointed” with the England international’s performances’.

