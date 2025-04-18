Chelsea have been urged to make an ambitious move for Kevin De Bruyne amid rumours the Man City man has his sights set on a transfer to MLS side Inter Miami.

De Bruyne, 33, will leave Man City at the end of the season after a successful 10-year spell at the club in which he won six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

Rumours are circulating that the Belgian international is likely to land at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, though he recently said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

There’s also the suggestion he could commit the ultimate betrayal by crossing the divide to join rivals Man Utd.

The City midfielder would join a star-studded cast boasting Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the club owned by David Beckham.

He’s currently priced at 5/6 to end up at any MLS club, an outcome he cast some doubt over with comments in the wake of a 5-2 win against Crystal Palace.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I want to play on, so we’ll see where I can end up.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel, I’ve been here so long, my family has been here for 10 years, my kids were born in Manchester, lived their whole life here.

“It’s going to be something different for them. I think they’re a bit scared, excited, but it’s a bit of an unknown because we don’t know what’s going to happen for the moment.

“But I want to enjoy, play good football like I did today, and for the rest, I’ll be fine. If I can play football and my family is happy, I’m good.”

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON F365…

👉 Julian Alvarez ‘demands’ Chelsea superstar signing at Atletico Madrid to ‘rekindle’ partnership

👉 Al-Nassr line up £43m ‘offer’ for Arsenal star in £343m ‘dream squad’ rebuild that includes Vinicius Jr

👉 Best 20 footballers out of contract and available for free this summer

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would stray outside their model of recruiting young talent to add some much-needed experience to their ranks, but former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole thinks they should throw a blank cheque at De Bruyne.

“If I’m Chelsea and I’m sitting around with them [the board], I’m going, ‘we need experienced players’,” he said.

“He’s been injured a bit, but what he gives the changing room as a winner, as a leader, we might only need him for 30 games a season, we can manage him.

“Imagine him walking through the door with those young players and those difficult moments. I would say, ‘whatever you want, we’ll write it off’. Come and play for us for two years.”

De Bruyne spent two seasons at the West London club between 2012 and 2014 but made just three appearances before being sold to Wolfsburg for a fee in the region of £18 million.

Man City snapped him up a season later for the much larger fee of £55 million, but with his 10-year stint at the Etihad Stadium coming to an end, it seems we may not have seen the last of Kevin De Bruyne in the Premier League.