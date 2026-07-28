Chelsea are led by ‘absolute charlatans’ who are making their ‘dumbest’ decision yet over Jordan Henderson, although Danny Welbeck is welcome.

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Arteta causing chaos

Mikel, what have you done!

You’ve forced respected coaches to question their abilities, resulting in them leaving. When Arsenal gave a Mbappe-Vini-led Real Madrid the thumping of their lives in the Champions League, the Don (Ancelotti) gave up and headed for Brazil.

Both Klopp and Guardiola have decided that the heat in the Premier League is too much for them.

You made the loud neighbours Chelsea change two coaches (Maresca and Rosenior) within four months!

You proved to Spurs that noise is not equal to performance on the field.

You’re now forcing Madrid to declare an improbable sum of £137 million for Vini who has one year left on his contract. Wait till January and get him for free.

What else do you have up your sleeve, oh son of San Sebastian?

Yiembe (Mombasa, Kenya)

Rogers, that

I’m going to guess that the contribution on Sunday from Esco Pablabar IV means 3 things:

1) he is a USA based ‘follower’ (won’t call him a supporter- as I suspect he has never been within the borders of the UK)

2) he is under the age of 30

3) his chosen club is Liverpool (he chose them because he has zero historical affiliation with the club!)

The use of statistics is clearly because he uses data rather than his own eyes and judgement.

Morgan Rogers will be a great player for Chelsea – you know why? Because he IS a great player.

And overseas Liverpool fans have unfortunately bought into the whole ’this means more’ bullshit that the FSG regime continues to propagate.

Anyhow, cheers.

Tom (Geordie in Toronto)

So Rogers should’ve joined Arsenal and not Chelsea? Maybe he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his career winning corners.

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

Chelsea charlatans

As a Chelsea fan I’m somewhat enthused by our sudden pursuit of, you know, adults who’ve won trophies.

However, this sudden about turn is nothing more than evidence that Chelsea, like the apparatchiks around a dying Stalin, are staffed by absolute charlatans who, having been told, “we need experience” are vying to show their masters how much experience they can now procure.

If, tomorrow, they were instructed to go source eight legged spiders, they’d happily find those too.

It’s funny until you realise they’re probably all paid at least a million quid a year.

Football, like Dubai, is one of the last refuges for people who simply could not succeed elsewhere.

Extraordinary.

Lawrence in Muswell Hill

Only the worst owners in the Premier league could go from exclusively signing unknown children who turn out to be useless, to buying useless players 6 years past their prime with a broken arm and awful principles.

Chelsea singing Mr Point And Shout Henderson could actually be the dumbest thing Blueco have done. Among the dozens upon dozens of stupid things.

Can’t say anything bad about Welbeck however, quality player who deserves respect. Henderson on the other hand deserves none.

Will (Really hoping Henderson broke his wrist badly enough to not pass a medical)

End of the clones

While some commentators (mostly the red top variety) made negative comments about Kane, I think the real argument was basing the entire side around one player – and what happens when that player is unavailable, tired, injured or finally ages out. I think a similar case could be made about Liverpool during the Salah era. Especially the last two seasons. And this doesn’t even consider the mental stress it places on those players, so when things aren’t going well, they feel even more pressure to succeed and often play worse.

The reality is that an alternative is needed that isn’t necessarily a direct replacement. Everyone is asking how or where Liverpool are going to find a Salah replacement, when it looks like they were trying to rejig the team so it isn’t a one-to-one arrangement. Relying on Salah for so many of their goal involvements meant the opposition could more easily restrict Liverpool. When they had Mane (and Firmino), it was much more difficult, as Mane was pretty deadly as well. Not so easy to defend against. Last 2 seasons, not so much. Let’s face it, some of Liverpool’s best games last season, while there weren’t too many, where when Salah was injured or benched.

And the same is true for Kane. He truly is a once-in-a-lifetime player. We need to enjoy him and his play while he is still playing. The move to Bayern was brilliant for him – winning trophies while allowing him some respite from the greater physical requirements of the Prem.

But that doesn’t mean England shouldn’t be looking for ways to play without him. While the 3rd/4th place playoff game was not as competitive as it could be, it did show that England can play differently without Kane. Just as Liverpool, while looking at new player acquisitions don’t necessarily need a direct Salah replacement.

Paul McDevitt

A different view of the World Cup

Throughout the World Cup, there’s been a lot of negativity directed at the USA, largely because of the exorbitant prices, but also because of Donald Trump’s presence and Gianni Infantino’s very public admiration for him. What seems to have been forgotten, however, is that this was also a World Cup co-hosted by Canada and Mexico.

I thought I’d share a more positive perspective, having spent 14 nights in Monterrey, Mexico, where I watched three group-stage matches as a neutral fan.

The first pleasant surprise was the cost. I missed out in all three FIFA ticket lotteries, so I had to rely on the FIFA resale marketplace. My three match tickets came to £932. Flights were £1,577, while our Airbnb – a fully functioning five-bedroom house – cost £1,045 for 14 nights. Split three ways, that worked out to just £348 each. Add another £734 for taxis, attractions, food and the many cervezas, and my total trip came to £3,591.

For a two-week holiday that included three World Cup matches, I thought that represented excellent value. Compared with the eye-watering ticket and accommodation prices in many of the American host cities, Mexico was an easy choice.

The second thing that stood out was the warmth of the Mexican people. Our neighbours spent most evenings outside barbecuing, playing guitar, singing and watching their kids play football in the street until well after midnight. Despite the language barrier, they always greeted us with a smile and were quick to offer us a beer whenever we were coming or going.

Transport was another pleasant surprise. While stories emerged from the USA about expensive train fares to stadiums, Monterrey’s buses, metro and taxis all continued charging their normal prices and were easy to use. While New York/New Jersey and Los Angeles were charging entry fees to the FIFA Fan Festival, Monterrey was completely free, with complimentary shuttle buses to and from the venue. Watching Mexico defeat South Korea alongside tens of thousands of passionate locals was an experience deserving of its own story.

The atmosphere extended into Estadio BBVA (temporarily renamed Monterrey Stadium for the tournament). Music, dancing and fans taking photos with complete strangers became the norm. The stadium itself is spectacular, but the backdrop of the Cerro de la Silla mountains elevates it into one of the most beautiful football venues I’ve ever visited.

The football certainly didn’t disappoint either. We watched Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1, Japan dismantle Tunisia 4-0, and South Africa upset South Korea 1-0. We also happened to attend the 1,000th World Cup match in history, Japan versus Tunisia. I know some people roll their eyes at it, but joining in the Mexican wave – while actually in Mexico! – was a pretty cool experience.

For anyone whose impression of Mexico comes solely from Hollywood films, Monterrey is nothing like the stereotypes. It’s one of the most scenic cities I’ve visited, blending colourful colonial buildings with modern architecture, all surrounded by dramatic mountain ranges. We spent days wandering museums, parks, historical districts and viewpoints, and there always seemed to be something new to discover.

Safety was another pleasant surprise. We walked everywhere during the day and most evenings without ever feeling uncomfortable. The visible police and National Guard presence undoubtedly helped, but even in quieter areas there was never any sense of danger. Ironically, the biggest crowd the police attracted was people lining up to take photos with their robotic police dogs.

Then there was the nightlife.

Mexico City introduced alcohol restrictions after enormous street celebrations following Mexico’s opening victory, but Monterrey imposed no such ban. Fans could drink inside and outside the stadium before heading to Barrio Antiguo, the city’s nightlife district.

Nothing really prepares you for it. Rows upon rows of bars, clubs and rooftop venues packed every night of the week. No strict dress codes, no pretentiousness – just thousands of people enjoying themselves.

What amazed me most was that the streets outside were even busier than the bars themselves. Crowds danced, sang traditional Mexican songs, threw people into the air, and celebrated together until the early hours. It was so packed you could barely squeeze between venues.

Despite the amount of alcohol flowing, I never witnessed a single fight during our stay. Police officers spent more time laughing with people, posing for selfies and filming the hilarious antics than breaking up trouble.

The locals also couldn’t have been more welcoming. Almost everyone approached us speaking Spanish first, but once they realized we were visitors, they went out of their way to include us. We were invited to join tables, move on to other bars together, attend house parties and pose for countless group photos.

I’d be interested to hear from others who based themselves in Mexico or Canada during the tournament. Canada would be especially interesting, given its Putting Fans First Act prevented ticket resale above face value, making it arguably the most affordable host nation.

A lot of criticism was also directed at the tournament itself, particularly the hydration breaks and half-time entertainment. Personally, I never really understood the outrage. Hydration breaks gave fans time to grab another drink, use the toilet or stretch their legs. Half-time shows? If you liked them, great. If not, grab another snack or better yet, change the channel.

Football has always evolved. Once upon a time there were no substitutions at all. If a player got injured, your team simply played with ten men. Then came three substitutes, followed by five after COVID. I’m sure every generation has had people insisting the game was better “back in my day”. Rolling substitutions and stop clocks may yet arrive too. Change is inevitable.

What doesn’t change is why we all watch football in the first place.

It’s still about the excitement, the shared experience and the friendships formed with complete strangers for ninety minutes. If you are determined to hate a tournament, you’ll probably find reasons to do so. If you keep an open mind, you might just discover an unforgettable experience instead.

For me, Monterrey delivered exactly that. Great football, welcoming people, incredible scenery and some of the best atmosphere I’ve ever experienced at a sporting event. And with the tournament averaging 2.96 goals per game – the highest since the 1970 World Cup – there was plenty of entertainment on the pitch too.

If none of that convinces you, well, maybe go outside and touch grass.

Sanjit (the grass is always green) Randhawa, Kuala Lumpur.

What’s with all the hate?

I really enjoy reading Football365 and used to enjoy reading the mailbox quite a bit, but I just can’t do it anymore. Why do people hate Arsenal so vehemently and poisonously?

When Man Utd were winning I found Sir Alex a bit annoying but I loved watching Ronaldo. When Chelsea were winning Mourinho was always a bit of a pos but Drogba was great. Sadio Mane is one of my favourite ever players, as is Yaya Toure.

I really don’t understand why you have to spew such vitriol and wish such ill fortune on a group of gents just doing their job. Yes I hope Arsenal win this coming season but if Chelsea pull it together like I feel they just might, I’ll just applaud and move on. And hopefully my team will have fought hard and done their best, providing some good memories along the way.

You can’t call yourself an adult if you hold on to that much hate for people who don’t know f**k all about you and are literally just playing a game. Go cry to your mommies or something, I don’t wanna read it anymore.

Lesser Spotted Mongoose