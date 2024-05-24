Victor Osimhen wants Arsenal over Chelsea, but Rasmus Hojlund could be key.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their bid to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is ‘waiting for Arsenal’, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Nigeria international, who’s scored 76 goals in 132 appearances for Napoli and is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Nicolas Jackson has impressed as the season’s gone on at Chelsea but it’s thought co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are keen on signing a big-name striker this summer.

Osimhen remains Chelsea’s top target

Osimhen has a £110m release clause, which Chelsea will struggle to meet unless they sell a hell of a lot of hotels.

But Chelsea officials ‘know they need to make a huge investment to strengthen the attack’, and they see Osimhen as their ‘main target’.

He’s already given his ‘informal approval to a move’ after ‘many months’ of contacts between clubs and between Chelsea and the player.

An Arsenal spanner in the works

But Italian journalist Valter de Maggio has thrown a spanner in the works, claiming Osimhen would actually prefer to sign for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal this summer.

De Maggio said on Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Napoli would evaluate an Arab offer for Osimhen who, however, wants the Premier [League].

“He is waiting for Arsenal, but if a real proposal does not arrive, he would evaluate [offers from Saudi] Arabia.”

The Gunners have also been heavily linked with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as director Edu looks to add a goalscorer to the ranks, deemed by many to be the final piece of the puzzle required to get the better of Manchester City having fallen just short in the last two Premier League seasons.

But there’s another possible Premier League option for Osimhen according to football agent Andrea D’Amico, who doesn’t represent the Nigerian, or the player with whom he claims a swap would be “feasible”.

“Osimhen-Hojlund exchange with United? It’s feasible,” D’Amico said.

“Manchester United respects the characteristics where Osimhen could play, in short, it’s a plausible scenario.”