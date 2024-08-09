Chelsea blow Tottenham, Man City away with agreement to sign £54m man Pedro Neto

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have come to an agreement over the signing of Pedro Neto, after personal terms were earlier agreed with his agent.

Chelsea have signed a number of first-team wingers in the past few transfer windows. Since the summer of 2022, they have brought in Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer.

Yet Todd Boehly, who has spent £1billion in that time, becoming chairman in 2022, never seems satisfied with what he has got.

As such, Chelsea have raced out of nowhere to agree to sign Wolves winger Neto. According to transfer insider Romano, the Blues firstly reached an agreement with his agent, Jorge Mendes, over the signing, before Wolves agreed to sell the winger.

Earlier reports priced him at £60million, but Romano states that the entire fee will be closer to £54million.

Despite there having been essentially no links between them and Neto, Romano states the Wolves man, who bagged three goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season, emerged as ‘top of the list’ for a new winger.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 Ranking Chelsea academy departees by club regret as Gallagher nears Atletico

👉 Samu Omorodion for Conor Gallagher should be the final straw for Chelsea fans

👉 Man Utd win title with Arsenal Lynx disaster last – ranking all 24/25 Premier League away and third kits

Tottenham and Manchester City have looked the most likely sides to pursue a move for Neto this summer.

It has been stated of late that Spurs have their ‘full attention’ on the Portuguese, while City, having lost Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Both clubs finished higher than Chelsea in last season’s Premier League, but Chelsea are able to beat big clubs to transfer often.

After the agreement in personal terms, it’s little surprise things moved quickly in club-to-club talks.

With Neto coming through the door, he’ll have competition in the form of Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Palmer and potentially Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who both played on the wing at times last season.

There have been links away from Stamford Bridge for some of those players, so the wide areas could become slightly less crowded, but there may still be a sense that there are too many players in the position for Neto to be needed right now.

READ MORE: Chelsea deal Newcastle blow as ‘interest grows’ in £65m swap deal to suit Crystal Palace