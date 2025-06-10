According to reports, Chelsea have missed out on a key transfer target before the Club World Cup, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a deal is ‘off’.

Chelsea are looking to finalise their squad for this month’s Club World Cup, with the special transfer window for this tournament to close on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are comfortably this summer’s biggest spenders as they have already invested over £100m on signings, with former Ipswich Town star the most notable arrival.

The Big Six outfit have also looked to sign a new goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez came under immense scrutiny during the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea have been linked with several potential options, but AC Milan star Mike Maignan emerged as their most likely addition in recent days.

The France international has shone for AC Milan in recent seasons and his long-term future is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2026.

29-year-old Maignan has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League over the past couple of years and Chelsea have stepped up their interest in the experienced goalkeeper before the Club World Cup.

Maignan is in favour of a move with journalist Nicolo Schira claiming he’s ‘agreed personal terms’ and ‘wants’ to sign for the Blues.

Despite this, there have been obstacles for Chelsea to overcome as they have been in negotiations with AC Milan over a transfer fee.

On Monday night, Schira confirmed Chelsea’s improved bid for Maignan. He tweeted: “#Chelsea have increased to €20M their bid – as revealed yesterday – to sign Mike #Maignan from #ACMilan, which would like more (€23M).”

Romano provided another update on Tuesday morning, confirming a deal is “off” because they are refusing to “pay the Club World Cup tax” to land Maignan.

The transfer expert revealed: “Mike Maignan deal now OFF between Chelsea and AC Milan.

“Chelsea not willing to meet Milan price, deal not proceeding in time for Club World Cup as #CFC won’t pay ‘CWC tax’.

“#CFC mantain full trust in Petrović, Sánchez, Jorgensen + talent Mike Penders for GK role.”

He added: “After Maignan deal off for this short CWC window, Chelsea remain in active talks to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

“Also in this case, deal not guaranteed to happen by end of Deadline today — talks with BVB will continue. Chelsea want JBG even if it’s later this summer. No rush.”

Reporter Ben Jacobs insists this setback is not the end of the world for Chelsea as Maignan was only a “market opportunity”.

“Worth noting Chelsea still retain faith in Robert Sanchez, who finished the season strongly, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders,” Jacobs explained.

“Chelsea spent around £45m on Jorgensen and Penders and back both to become elite keepers.

“Maignan was a market opportunity, explored by the sporting directors. Enzo Maresca not driving the move, and Chelsea sticking to their valuation.”