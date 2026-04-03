According to reports, Chelsea owners BlueCo have sided with head coach Liam Rosenior over the Enzo Fernandez situation.

Fernandez has arguably been Chelsea’s top performer this season, but he has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons recently.

Most recently, Fernandez has not hidden his displeasure with Chelsea’s hierarchy in a recent outburst, in which he hit out at BlueCo, head coach Rosenior and hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid.

And Rosenior’s response to this situation has been firm, with Fernandez dropped for Chelsea’s next two games.

Speaking on Friday, Rosenior said: “I spoke with Enzo an hour ago. As a football club, with me as part of the decision, he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game or Manchester City next Sunday. A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build.

“It’s not ideal. A lot of this stems from a difficult 10 days. I’ll go back to the first game against PSG, it all fell apart in 15 minutes and there was a huge emotional dump that led into the next three games. The comments from Enzo, and Cucu’s interview, stems from that. It stems from a good place where they want the club to succeed.”

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He added: “Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture and in terms of that, a line was crossed.

“Even at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance. In terms of speaking for him, what he wants and his future, it’s not for me to speak about.”

This situation has come at a time when Rosenior has been under pressure following a run of four straight losses before the international break.

Despite this, a new report from journalist Ben Jacobs insists BlueCo are backing Rosenior over his handling of the Fernandez situation.

READ MORE: Enzo Fernandez is the Chelsea hill Rosenior is absolutely right to die on



Jacobs explained on X: “Chelsea’s owners and leadership team back Liam Rosenior in dropping Enzo Fernandez for two games.

“Viewed as strong leadership by the Chelsea head coach as well as instilling discipline and standards.

“#CFC plan to further strengthen the squad this summer and senior players have been told about forthcoming recruitment plans as well as the club’s ambition to win further silverware.

“Captain Reece James signed a new contract fully aware of Chelsea’s planned activity.

“Fernandez would welcome a move to Real Madrid, as reported, but Chelsea remain calm about any potential exit and don’t plan on making a book loss if a summer sale is entertained.”

On Friday morning, a report claimed Chelsea have made a U-turn on Fernandez’s future, with the club reportedly believing that it would not be the end of the world if he were sold.

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