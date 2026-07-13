BlueCo set for £76.5m transfer boost as Euro giants want Chelsea star in double deal

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Roma.

Chelsea owners BlueCo could be set for a huge transfer budget boost as Roma look to sign both Alejandro Garnacho and Diego Moreira, according to reports.

The Blues finished last season in tenth position in the Premier League as BlueCo sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign.

Chelsea are without any European competition next season and there habr been concerns over them losing some of their best players.

Marc Cucurella remains the only top player to have left so far this summer with the Spain left-back swapping Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in a deal worth €60m.

Most of their other top players have been branded untouchable by the club with squad players like Garnacho likely to leave this summer.

Garnacho, who only signed last summer from Manchester United, is already up for sale if a club can meet Chelsea’s €50m (£42.5m) asking price, £45m for clubs in the Premier League.

READ: Spurs transfer frenzy threatens unbeatable Chelsea record with expensive steps down

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week: ‘Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs.

‘#CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos.’

Serie A side Roma have interest in the Argentina international. Romano added on his YouTube channel: “Roma are considering the possibility to go for Alejandro Garnacho.

“But Roma are only considering an initial loan deal for Garnacho, not a permanent transfer.

“Chelsea, as of today, are only opening doors to a permanent transfer for the Argentinian winger.

“So now it is going to be up to all parties involved.

“Either Roma decide to invest big on Garnacho and give a guaranteed obligation to buy, or some different formula, or Chelsea could change their mind on how to let Garnacho leave.

“There are more clubs, not only Roma. But for sure Roma are involved.

READ: Xabi Alonso insists Chelsea sign €50m Spanish star after first offer rejected

“Roma wanted Mason Greenwood, but Greenwood is not happening. So Roma have genuine interest in Alejandro Garnacho and also Diego Moreira from Strasbourg.

“Chelsea are ready to let Garnacho go. Chelsea are ready to part ways with Garnacho after just one season at the club.

“And Garnacho is also open to joining Roma. Garnacho is not creating problems about the move.”

Roma want two BlueCo players in double deal

Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport have now revealed that Roma are ‘accelerating’ their pursuit of Garnacho and Strasbourg’s Diego Moreira with the French club also owned by BlueCo.

The report adds: ‘The club is therefore working across multiple platforms, attempting to find the right compromise for the two with their parent companies, which are owned by the same owner, the US consortium BlueCo, headed by entrepreneur Todd Boehly. For Garnacho, Roma is waiting for the Blues to offer a loan with an option to buy, a formula they successfully employed with Malen.

‘Chelsea would like to cash in on a permanent transfer, but have yet to receive a concrete offer of €50 million for the Argentine (who missed training yesterday under Xabi Alonso, proving he’s out of the picture). The next few hours could bring a turning point to the negotiations, based on the formula proposed by the Giallorossi. For Moreira, Strasbourg is asking €40 million, while Roma is willing to raise their offer to €35 million with bonuses and a resale percentage: therefore, there would be scope for an agreement.’

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