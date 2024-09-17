Chelsea ‘bomb squad’ member on Euro giant radar, with Blues return short-lived

Carney Chukwuemeka is reportedly an ‘obsession’ for AC Milan, who are again looking to sign him, meaning his return to the Chelsea first team may have been short-lived.

Chukwuemeka is one of a few Blues players yet to be used this season. Indeed, they were looking to find a way to ship him out, and as such added him to their ‘bomb squad’.

That was a group of players who had been removed from first-team activities while their futures were resolved. For Chukwuemeka, that did not happen, and Enzo Maresca has since stated he “really really” likes the midfielder, and will use him.

But his return to the Chelsea first-team squad could be short-lived. At the back end of the summer, it was suggested that he was on the radar of AC Milan.

Now, Calciomercato states Chukwuemeka is an ‘obsession’ of the side, and it seems the time is ‘ripe’ for his arrival.

It is not clear how much his transfer would be worth, but he is still under contract for more than three years, so Chelsea could hold out for a decent price.

Given the Blues attempted to get rid of him in the summer, it will not be a surprise if they do the same in January, or the next summer window.

It is clear that Milan want to sign a new midfielder, given Ismael Bennacer is injured, and that Chukwuemeka is described as an ‘obsession’ there will surely be strong attempts to land him.

And if he is to leave Stamford Bridge, he’ll do so without having left a big mark, given he made just 27 appearances in his first two seasons, partially because of injury.

This season, he is yet to play at all, having been pushed to the side while attempts to resolve his future were made.

