Chelsea desperately need to shift perhaps more than a dozen players before the window closes, but four Premier League clubs could help them avoid FIFA’s wrath…

At the last count, Chelsea had 39 players, with Xabi Alonso keen to drastically reduce the size of the squad at his disposal.

The bomb squad is nothing new at Chelsea but excluding players in such a manner has now been outlawed by FIFA.

“Demoting players, forcing them to train in isolation as a form of pressure, withholding passports or abusing registration procedures are now expressly prohibited,” said FIFPro earlier this summer. “These practices have affected too many players for too long and have no place in modern football.”

Which leaves Chelsea with less than three weeks to shift perhaps more than a full XI.

With so much on their plate, we’ve given the Blues a helping hand by reassigning the senior players with first-team appearances who might make up the bomb squad, were it allowed to exist. Which it doesn’t. But if it did…

Axel Disasi – Crystal Palace

Disasi has previous bomb squad experience from a year ago – “It was like a survivor show, someone got kicked out every week,” he later reflected – before he eventually joined West Ham on loan. And the £38.5million centre-back made a decent fist of it, even if he couldn’t stop the Hammers being relegated.

West Ham would happily take him back but Disasi doesn’t much fancy the Championship when he is likely to have better options. Roma and AC Milan are said to be sniffing but we can see him going to Palace to replace Chelsea new boy Maxence Lacroix.

Benoit Badiashile – Napoli

Another big-money buy from Monaco, Badiashile has made only 13 Premier League appearances in the last two seasons but he might be saved from the bomb squad by Napoli.

The Italians are said to have been in talks with Chelsea over a loan move with the option to buy. Assuming the two clubs can find common ground, we’d expect Badiashile to swim to Naples for the opportunity.

Mamadou Sarr – Fulham

Sarr might not consider himself a fully paid-up member of the bomb squad since it seems Chelsea have plans for him in the future. But not this season.

Whatever those plans may be, they could be scuppered by an injury that forced the former Strasbourg defender to pull out of a pre-season friendly at the weekend. Chelsea did had a Premier League loan move in mind and, just down the road, Fulham could certainly use the reinforcements.

Aaron Anselmino – Chelsea

Unlike Sarr, Anselmino was fit enough to line up for Chelsea against Johor Darul Ta’zim – but he didn’t last long. The defender left the field in tears, his chance to impress Alonso and potential suitors taken by another injury.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season at Dortmund before being recalled and parked at Strasbourg for the second half. Injuries were a common theme through both loans and this latest blow will make interested parties more wary than they already were.

Unless Anselmino, bought from Boca Juniors for £15.6million, can prove his fitness in the next three weeks, we’d expect him to be kicking his heels at Chelsea until January.

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Dario Essugo – Strasbourg

The midfielder captained Chelsea in the last pre-season match of their tour but, as things stand, he’s likely to be fifth or sixth in the central midfield pecking order.

Essugo needs to play after an injury-hit first season at Chelsea following his £18.5million move from Sporting. Strasbourg should expect another call.

Mykhailo Mudryk – Coventry

Mudryk could only dream of the bomb squad until recently, but being reprieved of the remainder of his doping suspension offers the £80million winger the chance to play football for the first time in 20 months.

Some rustiness is inevitable but there will be recruitment chiefs out there fancying the prospects of uncovering the talent that prompted Chelsea to pip Arsenal to the Ukraine star.

Frank Lampard managed Mudryk at Chelsea and the Sky Blues are said to be one of the clubs in contact since the winger was cleared to play.

Liam Delap – Everton

It is claimed that Xabi Alonso wants to work with three central strikers, which would be Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and one other. Emmanuel Emegha has only just arrived but reports suggest he could be on his way already, which leaves Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Delap will be easier to shift than Jackson owing to the vast difference in demands. Chelsea want in excess of £60million for Jackson; they’ll sell Delap for a small profit on the £30million they paid Ipswich a year ago. Jackson could be a Like A New Signing for Chelsea.

Everton wanted Delap a year ago and David Moyes will fancy his chances of getting the striker back to the form that made Chelsea want him in the first place.

Marc Guiu – Ipswich

Guiu has been at Chelsea for two years since his move from Barcelona and, for reasons why can’t put our finger on, he has the feel of a player who’ll be lurking around the corridors at Cobham for years to come without ever making an impression on anyone.

To avoid that prospect, the 20-year-old needs to get away. Which won’t be helped by Chelsea’s demand for £25million for a player with zero Premier League goals who isn’t even training with Alonso’s first-team squad.

So a loan surely beckons. Guiu very briefly joined Sunderland last summer before being recalled almost immediately. One of this season’s Premier League new boys, Ipswich, could use more firepower and Guiu could be very tempting as we approach the end of the window.

David Datro Fofana – Qatar

Like Guiu, Fofana is training away from Chelsea’s first-team squad, which has always seemed way above the 23-year-old’s level.

Fofana has had five loan spells in the three-and-a-half years since Chelsea signed him from Molde, at no point offering any suggestion that he might one day make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

Still with three years remaining on his Chelsea contract, Fofana has already exhausted the Strasbourg option, having spent the second half of last season in France, scoring no goals in nine appearances.

Maybe some of the Qatari interest that supposedly existed in January might resurface. Beyond that, honestly, we have no idea.